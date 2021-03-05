FCHS SkillsUSA students win state awards

Just because COVID-19 canceled the state and national competitions last year for SkillsUSA and the Virginia State Fair, doesn’t mean students from Franklin County High School had to totally miss demonstrating and being recognized for their expertise in skills such as TV production, welding, automotive technology and collision repair.

During a normal school year, about 35 students would compete at the state level in the spring, with some then competing at the national level in the summer. In the fall, they would demonstrate their skills at the state fair for SkillsUSA Day.

As an alternative, a virtual skills competition was held from October to January in which students produced a 10-minute video that described and demonstrated a skill. With about six students competing from FCHS, five placed at the state level. Their achievements were recognized Wednesday morning during a ceremony on the high school’s West Campus.

“If you’ve never witnessed a competition in person, you really need to check it out,” Ken Kilinski, SkillsUSA faculty advisor, said during the ceremony.

“SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce,” according to its website, with a nationwide membership totaling more than 434,000.