FCHS SkillsUSA students win state awards

Just because COVID-19 canceled the state and national competitions last year for SkillsUSA and the Virginia State Fair, doesn’t mean students from Franklin County High School had to totally miss demonstrating and being recognized for their expertise in skills such as TV production, welding, automotive technology and collision repair.
During a normal school year, about 35 students would compete at the state level in the spring, with some then competing at the national level in the summer. In the fall, they would demonstrate their skills at the state fair for SkillsUSA Day.
As an alternative, a virtual skills competition was held from October to January in which students produced a 10-minute video that described and demonstrated a skill. With about six students competing from FCHS, five placed at the state level. Their achievements were recognized Wednesday morning during a ceremony on the high school’s West Campus.
“If you’ve never witnessed a competition in person, you really need to check it out,” Ken Kilinski, SkillsUSA faculty advisor, said during the ceremony.
“SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce,” according to its website, with a nationwide membership totaling more than 434,000.
SkillsUSA teaches students to be leaders, and the competitions ensure they have a chance at scholarships and exposure to future employers, said Robbie Dooley, a supervisor of career and technical education for Franklin County Public Schools and president of the SkillsUSA Virginia board of directors. “I love SkillsUSA because of the passion and excitement I see in the students,” Dooley said. “It is contagious.”
After Wednesday’s ceremony, FCHS senior Abby Anderson, who is the student president of SkillsUSA Virginia, said, “It felt amazing seeing my friends and colleagues earn their awards because I know how hard they have worked for them.”
Students who earned awards included Ryder Lilly, state champion in welding; Tyler Waldron, state champion in video production; Sierra Hamilton, placing second in video production; Wesley Knight, placing second in automotive technology; and Samuel Krauss, placing third in collision repair.
Kilinski said the competitions provide the students with experience and confidence to compete against other students. The goal is not only to demonstrate a skill, but also to demonstrate it in a way that someone else could do it.
During the ceremony Dooley commended auto tech student Knight for teaching how to change brakes on a car, adding that after watching Knight’s video, he felt like he could do it.
“I think SkillsUSA is a great program, which gives kids opportunities to be exposed to things they otherwise might not have,” said Knight’s father, Jay Knight.
Knight, who competed in TV production last year, said he would encourage students to get involved with SkillsUSA because it helps them step out of their shell and do things they haven’t done before.
Awards for the students were secured by Lee Ross of Richmond, who began his career in vocational industrial training as a teacher in 1973. Ross, who earned his doctorate in 1980, now serves as executive director of SkillsUSA Virginia Foundation.
During Wednesday’s ceremony Ross recalled some of his former students. One was Mark Church, who later earned his doctorate and went on to serve in leadership roles within the school system, including as school superintendent, before his retirement last year.
While the awards ceremony for the SkillsUSA state’s top finishers from FCHS wasn’t filled with great fanfare and a big crowd, Kilinski and Dooley, along with instructors Travis Sigmon, Timothy Fisher and Timmy Moyer, expressed pride in the students.
“I’m very proud of you,” Dooley told the students. “You’ve stepped up and competed in the face of adversity. Instead of saying I can’t do that you looked forward to the challenge.”