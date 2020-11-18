Ferrum announces freeze on full-time tuition

Ferrum College announced Monday in a news release that it will not increase full-time undergraduate tuition rates for the 2021-22 academic year.

“The College also guarantees that tuition will not increase more than five percent from 2021 to 2025, and notes the average four-year scholarship and grant package will be over $100,000,” the release stated.

Annual tuition for the current academic year is $36,480 before financial aid.

The college awards more than $20 million in aid each year, and 99% of its students receive some kind of financial aid through scholarships and grants, loan programs and work study opportunities, the release said.

“We recognize the importance of continuing to provide a quality, well-rounded, affordable education in a safe environment,” said Eric Grundman, Ferrum’s senior enrollment officer.

“By freezing our full-time undergraduate tuition for the 2021-22 academic year and capping future full-time undergraduate tuition increases to no more than five percent cumulatively through the spring semester of 2025, Ferrum College will remain one of the most affordable private colleges in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”