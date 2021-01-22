Ferrum College implements same protocols for spring semester

Ferrum College is following the same protocol for its spring semester that it adopted for its fall 2020 semester, which allowed students to remain on campus and complete their fall courses through hybrid instruction (half virtual, half in-person).

Spring semester classes began Jan. 19 with students requiring to check-in online before using a staggered schedule to move back to campus. Students also were instructed to limit their exposure and monitor their health and temperature daily for 14 days before arriving on campus.

Students, faculty and staff also are following the same protocol this spring as they did last semester: wearing masks during class and at work, limiting people in buildings on campus, practicing social distancing and using the LiveSafe app to check in daily before leaving their residence halls or coming to campus.

Housekeeping staff will continue performing both routine and deep cleaning on campus.

The college’s athletic teams will compete this spring; however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, spectators will not be allowed to attend indoor sports. Instead iindoor sporting events will be livestreamed. A decision regarding spectators for outdoor sports events has not yet been made.