Ferrum College recognizes 173 undergraduates, eight graduates

On May 1, Ferrum College’s commencement ceremony featured 173 graduates from 12 states at Adams Stadium on the college campus. This year’s keynote speaker was Jeff Selingo, a New York Times’ best-selling author who has written about higher education for more than two decades.
The night before, the college hosted an in-person ceremony for the class of 2020, featuring keynote speaker Anthony Swann, Virginia’s 2021 Teacher of the Year.
Ferrum’s Vice President for Academic Affairs Aimé Sposato opened Saturday’s commencement, noting that “each graduate has a special person or many people that have supported them throughout the past four years,” and thanked them for “sending care packages at just the right time, enduring virtual classes on Zoom, and sometimes getting late night phone calls accompanied by a few tears, doubts, and challenges.”
Following the invocation given by Rev. John Heck of Saint Peter’s-In-the-Mountains Episcopal Church, Ferrum President David Johns commended the graduates on their dedication and progress.
“One of the hallmarks of a Ferrum College graduate is that we are committed to our motto—Not Self, But Others,” Johns said. “Through your work, make the world healthier, happier, more free and just. Make it better.”
Also during the ceremony, Professor of Religion David Howell, who is retiring after 23 years of service in teaching at Ferrum College, was recognized.
Professor of Environmental Science Delia Heck received the Exemplary Faculty Award, which recognizes a faculty member who embodies excellence in and commitment to teaching and demonstrates concern for student welfare in areas beyond academic studies.
The Senior Academic Excellence Award was presented to Alexzondra Mattson of Virginia Beach. This award is based on grades earned in all college courses. Mattson maintained a 4.0 GPA and has earned a bachelor’s degree in pre-professional health sciences with a pre-med emphasis.
Jack Sheehan of State College, Pennsylvania, received the Arthur S. Owens Leadership Award, which is presented annually to the senior chosen by the faculty who best exemplifies the qualities of leadership, initiative, honor and outstanding character.
The Lillie Warwick Slaven Award was presented to Mia Brower from Kernersville, North Carolina. The award is given to a student who exemplifies the ideals of the ministerial profession and is recognized as an outstanding student leader.
Christian Haley of Boones Mill received the James T. Catlin Citizenship Award, which is given each year to the student who has best demonstrated qualities of citizenship and leadership.
Two seniors received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Awards: Alexzondra Mattson from Virginia Beach and Jacob Wilson from South Boston. Recipients of this award are of noble character, spend their time bettering humankind, and apply fine spiritual qualities to their daily living.
Also during the ceremony, Johns and Sposato conferred degrees on the eight first-ever Ferrum College graduate students receiving the degrees of Master of Science in Psychology and Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership and Coaching.
The ceremony ended with those in attendance singing the college’s “Alma Mater.”