Ferrum College recognizes 173 undergraduates, eight graduates

On May 1, Ferrum College’s commencement ceremony featured 173 graduates from 12 states at Adams Stadium on the college campus. This year’s keynote speaker was Jeff Selingo, a New York Times’ best-selling author who has written about higher education for more than two decades.

The night before, the college hosted an in-person ceremony for the class of 2020, featuring keynote speaker Anthony Swann, Virginia’s 2021 Teacher of the Year.

Ferrum’s Vice President for Academic Affairs Aimé Sposato opened Saturday’s commencement, noting that “each graduate has a special person or many people that have supported them throughout the past four years,” and thanked them for “sending care packages at just the right time, enduring virtual classes on Zoom, and sometimes getting late night phone calls accompanied by a few tears, doubts, and challenges.”

Following the invocation given by Rev. John Heck of Saint Peter’s-In-the-Mountains Episcopal Church, Ferrum President David Johns commended the graduates on their dedication and progress.

“One of the hallmarks of a Ferrum College graduate is that we are committed to our motto—Not Self, But Others,” Johns said. “Through your work, make the world healthier, happier, more free and just. Make it better.”