Ferrum gets green light on more masters, specialist level programs

Ferrum College last week received full approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to become a Level IV institution that will allow the college to offer more masters and specialist level programs.

The approval came Nov. 12 after a SACSCOC review team determined that Ferrum is 100% in compliance with every standard and made no additional recommendations.

“We have all worked very hard over the last few years to reshape the college, to encourage leadership, to build positivity and to dream big,” Ferrum President David Johns wrote in an email. “The excitement we feel today is a direct result of a daily commitment to our students, of putting our motto, Not Self, But Others, into practice, and of working together, side by side, for the good of Ferrum College and for a better tomorrow.”

In January, SACSCOC approved Ferrum to begin offering two graduate programs in the fall, including a master of science in psychology and an education specialist degree in teacher leadership and coaching.