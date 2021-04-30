Ferrum is 'like a second family'

When Morganne Flinkstrom was looking at colleges, she immediately felt a connection to Ferrum College.

“I instantly fell in love,” she said. “The small, rural community, and the people. The people are so nice down here.”

The similarity to Flinkstrom’s hometown of Radford, New Hampshire, is what drew her to Ferrum as did the wrestling coach, who recruited her to join the collegiate team.

The 21-year-old will be among the 173 undergraduates participating in Ferrum’s commencement ceremony, which will be held in Adams Stadium, on Saturday.

During her four years at Ferrum, Flinkstrom played on the women’s field hockey team and was a member of the women’s wrestling team, which, she said, has kept her mentally and physically in shape.

As a student-athlete, Flinkstrom said she was grateful for the Panther PRIDE Program, which helped her academically as well as prepared her for life after college.

“It really helped me keep my grades up,” she said of the program.

Flinkstrom, who is majoring in sports management with a minor in coaching, has her sights set on a career as an athletic director.