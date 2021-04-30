Ferrum marks opening of pedestrian bridge

Emma and Bill Parcell were among the dozens of residents who turned out to celebrate the official opening of the Ferrum Pedestrian Bridge along Virginia 40 in Ferrum on Wednesday.

In his remarks, Tim Tatum, Blue Ridge District supervisor and vice chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, invited Emma Parcell to be the first person to walk across the 365-foot aluminum bridge after he and Ferrum College President David Johns officially cut the ribbon to mark its opening.

“I was just really happy to see it happen,” said Parcell afterward, adding that she and her husband frequently walk through Ferrum, but were always reluctant to traverse the narrow, two-lane bridge that offers no separation between vehicles and pedestrians.

More than 50 county officials, supervisors, members of the Virginia Department of Transportation and Franklin County Planning Department, Del. Charles Poindexter, as well as residents and members of Ferrum Forward attended Wednesday’s celebration.

“Bridges bring us together,” Johns said. “It’s a statement about us moving Ferrum forward. This pedestrian bridge is an important asset for Ferrum, for business and for recreation, and it is going to strengthen ties in our community for years to come.”