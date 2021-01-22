Ferrum professor's new book examines depictions of murder in fiction

When she read the book, “I felt this tremendous sympathy for the protagonist of that book, Perry Smith, even though he’s done this horrible thing, and I thought, how did Truman Capote make me do that?”

She became interested more generally in how authors “orchestrate the narrative to control the sympathy of the reader.”

She also developed an interest in American naturalism, a literary movement in which characters have limits imposed on their free will by factors like heredity and social conditions. “I just fell in love with this great heart that the naturalistic writers have for their characters.”

Some scholars consider American naturalism to have peaked in the early years of the 20th century, but Whited asserts that its traditions continue in these crime narratives. “The more I began to read these other works that are in the same vein as ‘In Cold Blood,’ the more I began to see a kind of a thread in American literature,” she said.

All of those interests and avenues of study combine in “Murder, In Fact,” published in November by McFarland & Co. — just a few days off from the 61st anniversary of the murders of Herbert and Bonnie Clutter and their youngest children, Nancy and Kenyon, a coincidence that Whited finds eerie.