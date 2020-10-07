Ferrum successfully completes reaccreditation

Hoefer attributed Ferrum’s successful review to its faculty and staff. “Ferrum has got some really good people,” he said. “Having a president who understands and appreciates the value of accreditation trickles down through the institution. I want institutions to improve, and I think Ferrum looks at it that way.”

Last year, SACSCOC gave Ferrum the green light to offer a Master of Science in psychology and a Specialist in Education degree, or EdS, in teacher leadership and coaching, moving it from a Level II institution to a Level IV institution.

The changes, Johns said, are part of Ferrum’s evolution and continued commitment to higher learning. Founded in 1913 as a training school, Ferrum became a two-year junior college before transitioning into a four-year college. “What we’re doing now is a continuation of that evolution,” he added.

The college also is paying attention to the local markets and the economy to ensure it continues offer programs that are wanted and needed to help this area of Southwest Virginia grow and thrive, Johns said.