Ferrum successfully completes reaccreditation

The accrediting agency for 11 Southern states has reaffirmed Ferrum College’s 10-year accreditation, a year after Ferrum expanded its graduate school programs.
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges accredits institutions of higher education that award associate, baccalaureate, master’s and/or doctoral degrees.
“The accreditation process is a sign of quality,” said Michael Hoefer, vice president of SACSCOC. “We often hear that SACSCOC is the gold standard of accreditation.”
The process for Ferrum’s reaccreditation began nearly two years ago and finished in late September after an on-site review, which had to be conducted virtually because of COVID-19, Hoefer said.
During the multi-stage process, an institution typically receives recommendations for areas it needs to improve upon before earning accreditation (or reaccreditation). Ferrum’s on-site review, one of the final steps in the process, was spot on.
“We had zero recommendations,” said Ferrum President David Johns. “Probably fewer than 10% of schools get that designation, so it’s a big deal.”
Kevin Reilly, the college’s assistant vice president for Academic Affairs, served as point person between the college and SACSCOC. “So many people worked so hard and with such excellence because they love Ferrum,” Reilly said in a news release following the evaluation.
Hoefer attributed Ferrum’s successful review to its faculty and staff. “Ferrum has got some really good people,” he said. “Having a president who understands and appreciates the value of accreditation trickles down through the institution. I want institutions to improve, and I think Ferrum looks at it that way.”
Last year, SACSCOC gave Ferrum the green light to offer a Master of Science in psychology and a Specialist in Education degree, or EdS, in teacher leadership and coaching, moving it from a Level II institution to a Level IV institution.
The changes, Johns said, are part of Ferrum’s evolution and continued commitment to higher learning. Founded in 1913 as a training school, Ferrum became a two-year junior college before transitioning into a four-year college. “What we’re doing now is a continuation of that evolution,” he added.
The college also is paying attention to the local markets and the economy to ensure it continues offer programs that are wanted and needed to help this area of Southwest Virginia grow and thrive, Johns said.
Keeping the college community safe during this year’s pandemic has been one of Johns’ top priorities as well. He’s been regularly posting to social media to encourage Ferrum students, faculty and staff to continue to make safe, smart choices, something he said is vital to keeping the college operational now and in the future.
“The last study estimated Ferrum had a $100 million economic impact in the surrounding communities of Ferrum, Rocky Mount and Franklin County,” Johns said. “People feel it when our students aren’t here.”
