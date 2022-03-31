 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First deadline for memorial brick orders is Tuesday

  • 0

The Franklin County Veterans Memorial Commission is taking orders for memorial bricks to be placed at the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park.

Brick orders are placed in April and September each year, and the purchased ones are installed by Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Order deadlines are Tuesday, April 5 and Monday, Aug. 15.

Order forms are from the Town of Rocky Mount, 345 Donald Avenue, Rocky Mount.

For question or comments, call (540) 483-0907 or email Cherie Compton: compton@rockymountva.org .

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Willis Stepping Away From Acting After Aphasia Diagnosis