Former school board member receives Rotary award

With his wife Mary by his side, William O. Helm Jr. was recently awarded with the 2020 Community Paul Harris Award by the Rotary Club of Rocky Mount. Delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the award was presented by club members Florella Johnson, Derwin Hall, Kay Saleeby and Pamela Chitwood in a socially distant ceremony last week outside his home in Rocky Mount. Upon his retirement in 2014, Helm was the longest serving member of the Franklin County School Board and the longest serving school board member in Virginia with 32 years of service.