Franklin Co. schools to host Facebook live sessions

Franklin County Public Schools is hosting three, hourlong Facebook live sessions to provide updates to parents, students and the community about the return to school plan for the second semester of the school year.

Sessions will be every Thursday (Jan. 7, 14 and 21) from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will be facilitated by Franklin County Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs.

The first session on Jan. 7 will cover topics, including transportation and building safety, COVID-19 community updates and vaccine distribution information, Saturday study sessions and updates on free breakfast and lunch.

Participating in the first discussion will be Jason Guilliams, FCPS director of operations and transportation; Nancy Bell, population health manager and public information officer of the Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District; Teresa Brown, FCPS coordinator of nursing; Brenda Muse, FCPS pre-K-12 director of instruction; and Heather Snead, FCPS food services coordinator.

The Jan. 14 session will cover mental health concerns and available support. Speakers will include Samantha Strong, Franklin County High School student specialist; Elizabeth Wickline, a pre-K/family support specialist; and Marcie Altice, clinical manager of Piedmont Community Services.