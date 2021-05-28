Franklin County Agricultural Fair is canceled for a second straight year

SONTAG — For the second year in a row, September will not be Fair Month in Franklin County.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be nearing an end after more than a year, it is responsible once again for the cancellation of the Franklin County Agricultural Fair for 2021.

Officials with the event have confirmed its cancellation on its website: FCAgFair.com.

The four-night event is staged at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.

“After careful review and consideration, the county has decided to cancel the 2021 Franklin County Agricultural Fair,” officials said in a statement on the website.

The fair was last held in 2019, its sixth year.

“This was not an easy decision but was made out of an abundance of caution due to the uncertainty associated with the present and anticipated lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The event includes daily shows, displays and exhibits, competitions, contests and rides and games in the midway among its many activities for patrons of all ages.

