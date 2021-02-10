Franklin County asks Facebook to assist in providing internet access

The Franklin County Broadband Committee is looking to put some pressure on Facebook to provide access to several miles of high-speed fiber internet lines making their way across the county. The lines will pass through several underserved areas with no current plans to allow local access.

The Facebook line was the reason for traffic delays along Virginia 122 for much of the summer and fall. Workers dug trenches next to the roadway to place the bright-orange line for the technology company.

When completed later this year, the fiber internet line will stretch from Facebook data center in Columbus, Ohio to a center in Ashburn, Virginia. The line will run through Bedford and Franklin counties before passing into Floyd County.

So far, there has been no announcement that the Facebook lines will be available to local residents. “What we have been told is that it won’t be available for individual use,” said Steve Sandy, Franklin County director of planning and community development.

During the Franklin County Broadband Committee meeting held Feb. 2, members agreed to contact several local representatives to push Facebook to allow local use. Letters are expected to be sent to Gov. Ralph Northam, as well as Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and Del. Charles Poindexter, R-Franklin.