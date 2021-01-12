Franklin County Circuit Court judge announces retirement

A Franklin County Circuit Court judge has stepped down after serving on the bench for about five years.

In a letter late last week to the Virginia Supreme Court, Judge Clyde Perdue announced his retirement, effective Jan. 8, "regretfully, and due only to health reasons."

"It has been my great honor and privilege to have served the Court and the people of the 22nd Circuit," Perdue wrote to Chief Justice Donald Lemons.

His letter did not provide specifics about his health issues and, through his son, Holland Perdue, he declined to comment further on Tuesday.

Clyde Perdue, 66, was sworn in as a judge and began his term Jan. 1, 2015, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William Alexander. He went on leave in July 2020 and returned briefly in August before withdrawing again in September.

During his judicial tenure, Perdue presided over trials and hearings that included the lengthy capital murder case of Aaron Seth Dean, who was convicted in the fatal 2017 slaying of a Rocky Mount teenager, and of John Isaiah Hodges, later tried and found guilty as an accessory in that killing.