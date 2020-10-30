Franklin County family still searching for answers after 7 years

After work, Douthat and a co-worker went to Kroger on Hardy Road to cash their checks. From there, he went to Chaps Tavern on Campbell Avenue Southeast in Roanoke.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Douthat was then supposed to walk to Food Lion on Bennington Street, about 2 miles away, to meet a friend who would take him home, but he never met up with that person, state police said.

Cellphone data indicate that Douthat — if he was the one in possession of his phone at the time — was in the area of Ninth Street, likely heading toward the bridge to cross the Roanoke River, when all contact was lost about 5 p.m.

Mary Douthat said her son had been staying with her because he and the mother of his child, who were living nearby at the time, were having problems. The woman had taken out a protective order against him, and the two were scheduled to appear in court three days after he disappeared.

Earlier that year in February, two brothers broke into the home where Douthat and the woman were living. Douthat had already testified against one of the brothers, although the trial for the other brother hadn’t happened by the time he disappeared.

In the years since Douthat has been missing, Mary Douthat said she’s had to lean heavily on her younger son, Michael, now 29, for support.