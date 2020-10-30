Franklin County family still searching for answers after 7 years

For Mary Douthat, the past seven years has been a mother’s worst nightmare.
Douthat’s oldest son, Christopher, then 24, disappeared on Oct. 25, 2013 under mysterious circumstances and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Sunday marked the seventh anniversary of his disappearance, and Douthat is holding out hope that her son will be found.
“I pray every day and try to stay strong and hope that a miracle will happen and he will come home safely,” she said. However, as months have turned into years, Douthat said she knows that’s unlikely. “The outcome is not going to be what you hoped for.”
Virginia State Police has been investigating Christopher Douthat’s disappearance since taking over the case in January 2018 from the Vinton Police Department, where the missing persons report was initially filed.
“He really is working very hard and diligently to get this case solved,” said Mary Douthat of Virginia State Police Special Agent Douglas Hubert, who is in charge of the case. At press time, multiple messages for Hubert went unanswered.
Law enforcement officials have pieced together a timeline of the day Douthat disappeared. Mary Douthat dropped her son, who had been staying with her in Wirtz for a few days and didn’t own a car, off at work at Vinton Roofing on East Washington Street on the morning of Oct. 25.
After work, Douthat and a co-worker went to Kroger on Hardy Road to cash their checks. From there, he went to Chaps Tavern on Campbell Avenue Southeast in Roanoke.
Douthat was then supposed to walk to Food Lion on Bennington Street, about 2 miles away, to meet a friend who would take him home, but he never met up with that person, state police said.
Cellphone data indicate that Douthat — if he was the one in possession of his phone at the time — was in the area of Ninth Street, likely heading toward the bridge to cross the Roanoke River, when all contact was lost about 5 p.m.
Mary Douthat said her son had been staying with her because he and the mother of his child, who were living nearby at the time, were having problems. The woman had taken out a protective order against him, and the two were scheduled to appear in court three days after he disappeared.
Earlier that year in February, two brothers broke into the home where Douthat and the woman were living. Douthat had already testified against one of the brothers, although the trial for the other brother hadn’t happened by the time he disappeared.
In the years since Douthat has been missing, Mary Douthat said she’s had to lean heavily on her younger son, Michael, now 29, for support.
“Michael is the glue that has been holding everything together. I’ve really been through the wringer,” she said. “No family should ever have to go through this.”
At the time he disappeared, Christopher Douthat was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with a Snap-on Tools logo and jeans. Douthat has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs between 179 and 200 pounds and has a tribal tattoo on his arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 375-9589.
Amy Friedenberger of The Roanoke Times contributed to this story.
