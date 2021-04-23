Franklin County furniture company announces expansion

Franklin County-based Virginia Furniture Market announced plans Wednesday to build a 120,000-square-foot distribution facility on 8 acres along U.S. 220 South in Wirtz.

“We’re doing this for reasons that are centered around serving our customers better, and we would like to be able to grow in the Southwest and Central Virginia market area,” said Virginia Furniture Market owner Joel Shepherd.

Wednesday’s announcement followed approval of a special-use permit by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to allow for construction of the distribution center. All supervisors voted in favor of it, with Blackwater District Supervisor Ronnie Mitchell abstaining.

The company plans to break ground on the project next month, Shepherd said, with an estimated completion date of early 2022.

The facility, expected to cost around $10 million, will serve as VFM’s distribution hub for its eight retail stores that are located throughout southwest and central Virginia, according to Susan Childs, the company’s director of marketing.

“We just have needed this for quite some time,” Childs said. “It’s a way to streamline the way we’re doing things.”