Franklin County native finds her calling as a lawyer

When Sherry Scott was younger and she was asked that age-old question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” her answer was to be a lawyer.
“I always wanted to be a lawyer,” Scott recalled. “My dad encouraged me to do something in education.”
After graduating from Franklin County High School, Scott earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Radford University and found her calling helping those in need.
“I’ve always just had a lot of compassion for others and have been a fixer and a problem solver,” she said.
After working as a sexual assault advocate at Blue Ridge Behavioral Health and then as a crime control coordinator and intake diversion officer for Franklin County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Scott, who is married to former Virginia ABC agent Mark Scott, found herself in the courtroom helping underage first-time offenders.
While it reignited a spark for the law, Scott accepted a teaching job criminal justice and business law at Franklin County High School. “I gained a respect for teachers like I never had before,” Scott said. “It was probably the hardest job I’ve ever done.”
Shortly after that, she became an elementary school social worker, leading her to earn her master’s degree in social work, followed just a year later with another master’s degree in educational leadership.
But that spark to be a lawyer kept growing, which eventually led Scott to take that leap. After taking the Law School Admission Test, Scott found out she was not only accepted to Liberty University’s School of Law, but also received a scholarship to attend.
In 2017, at age 42, Scott enrolled in law school while at the same time she had accepted a position doing mental health assessments with Piedmont Community Services. The afternoon/evening shift was perfect for allowing her to attend school in Lynchburg during the day, followed by time with her family, including husband Mark (then a Virginia ABC agent) and sons, Parker and Brayden before heading to work.
“It was almost like the stars lined up exactly the way they’re supposed to,” Scott said.
But being a married mother of two while also working full time wasn’t exactly a cake walk. “The first year was extremely difficult,” Scott said. “It was far more different than I ever imagined.”
Staying focused on her studies and heeding her mother’s advice of taking it “one day at a time,” Scott persevered. “I felt really called to do this,” she said. “And suddenly, in the blink of an eye, I’m in my third year.”
Last March when the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to shut down and move to all-virtual learning, it created a new uncertainty. As her parents’ health began declining, Scott tried to find a balance between her studies, her work and her family. Parker is now 19 and a freshman at Virginia Tech, and 13-year-old son Brayden is in eighth grade at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
“I had no idea what we were headed into,” she recalled. “It was a very difficult season.”
With law school finished, there wasn’t much time to study for the bar exam in July. Fortunately, another exam was added to the schedule for that September. “I really buckled down and tried to do my studies,” Scott said.
On Sept. 10, Scott went to Richmond and sat for the exam, although it would take more two months later to find out if she’d passed. The week before Thanksgiving, Scott said she repeatedly was checking online to see if she’d passed. “I was preparing for the worst,” she said. “I kept refreshing the page.”
After coming home from grocery shopping one day, she refreshed the website again and saw that she had, in fact, passed the bar. “I sat on my kitchen floor with groceries all around and thought, ‘I’m a 46-year-old lawyer,’” she said. “It’s been a journey, to say the least.
In January, Scott was sworn in and opened her law practice on March 1, just a stone’s throw from the county courthouse on East Court Street. Her primary focus is on family law, as well as guardianship/conservatorship, personal injury and landlord/tenant disputes.
While she’s only been in practice for a couple of months, Scott said reaction from the community has been positive. “I was pleasantly surprised and amazed at the confidence that people have in me.”
Scott added that she is satisfied with how everything turned out. “I look back now and think, ‘How did I do that?’” she said. “I’m just a hardheaded girl who refuses to give up.”
With all that she’s done in her professional life, Scott recited a well-known Erma Bombeck quote: “When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left but could say I’ve used everything you gave me.”