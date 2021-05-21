Franklin County native finds her calling as a lawyer

“I had no idea what we were headed into,” she recalled. “It was a very difficult season.”

With law school finished, there wasn’t much time to study for the bar exam in July. Fortunately, another exam was added to the schedule for that September. “I really buckled down and tried to do my studies,” Scott said.

On Sept. 10, Scott went to Richmond and sat for the exam, although it would take more two months later to find out if she’d passed. The week before Thanksgiving, Scott said she repeatedly was checking online to see if she’d passed. “I was preparing for the worst,” she said. “I kept refreshing the page.”

After coming home from grocery shopping one day, she refreshed the website again and saw that she had, in fact, passed the bar. “I sat on my kitchen floor with groceries all around and thought, ‘I’m a 46-year-old lawyer,’” she said. “It’s been a journey, to say the least.

In January, Scott was sworn in and opened her law practice on March 1, just a stone’s throw from the county courthouse on East Court Street. Her primary focus is on family law, as well as guardianship/conservatorship, personal injury and landlord/tenant disputes.