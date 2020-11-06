Franklin County native releases third novel

Franklin County native Melissa Powell Gay has released her third novel, “Talking to Herself.”

The story takes place in Richmond at Christmastime during the year 2049.

Amara Vivian Graves is undergoing bio-nanochip treatments for depression suffered after the loss of her husband, John Darnley. Amara suddenly finds herself hurled back to the year 1999, where she meets others suffering the same fate and the younger version of her husband. Amara must decide whether to stay in the past or return to her life in 2049 without her one true love.

“I wrote this story for the reader on everyone’s Christmas list,” Gay said. “Think ‘A Christmas Carol’ meets ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife.’”

Gay lives in Henrico County, but was born and raised in Rocky Mount. She is a member of the Franklin County High School class of 1975 and said her Franklin County family roots go back to the mid-1800s.

“There were no moonshiners in my family, but there were probably a bootlegger or two,” she said.

Gay refers to herself as a “futurist geek” and said she loves learning about new technologies and how they affect everyday life.