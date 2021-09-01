Franklin County receives two Virginia Association of Counties 2021 Achievement Awards

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The application for the VACo award said comments from patrons included: “Thank you for an additional opportunity to access the library.” “It is cool. It is a beautiful setting too.” “WOW!!! Franklin County has a 24-hour library!” “It’s so exciting to see new places for people that love books and other materials to have a place to visit.”

Mitchell also wanted to give credit to Barry and her staff. “They did all the work. They put it together and did a super job.”

The River of Lights program at Waid Park was envisioned as a response to the parks and rec department’s having to cancel the popular Pigg River Ramble Weekend, a three-day paddling festival. With the absence of the Blackwater Blackout, River of Lights, a socially distanced river event requiring no shuttling of participants between river access points, filled a recreational void in the county.

The nighttime tubing event on the Pigg River combined the use of natural resources with repurposed Christmas lights from the department’s drive through Christmas lights display last year. Four thousand feet of overhead string lights illuminated the river for the adventurous happening.