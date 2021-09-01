Franklin County receives two Virginia Association of Counties 2021 Achievement Awards

When Alison Barry, director of the Franklin County Public Library (FCPL), and Matt Ross, outdoor recreation manager for Franklin County Parks and Recreation, saw their departments’ services diminished with COVID-19, they had visions for solutions.
The realization of those visions led to the 24-Hour Library at Summit View Business Park and River of Lights at Waid Recreation Park.
The Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) recently announced that the two Franklin County programs received 2021 Achievement Awards. This year, VACo received 102 submissions and selected only 30 recipients for the awards. Franklin County was one of only seven counties that received multiple awards.
Dean Lynch, VACo executive director, said, “Our counties face challenges every day, and those challenges are written in these program submissions. What’s also written are the innovative solutions that overcome these obstacles to make life better for communities across the commonwealth. We celebrate these victories with all who participated.”
The self-service 24-Hour Library kiosk allows the public to access library materials 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Because the demand for books and other library materials increased during the pandemic, the FCPL needed an innovative way to provide materials safely and continuously for both the digitally disconnected and the public at large.
The 24-Hour Library operates like a traditional vending machine, except the items are free, and the machine is Wi-Fi enabled. Users can visually browse and select from 235 books, audiobooks and DVDs, then scan their library card to dispense items. The kiosk’s free Wi-Fi service allows users to borrow and download e-books, audiobooks and periodicals to their personal e-readers or smartphones.
As of June 1, 2021, the library averaged 15 daily checkouts. There were 112 checkouts in July 2021.
A $150,000 allocation from Franklin County’s receipt of CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funds paid for the 24-Hour Library. In addition, the library received technical, logistical and leadership support from the Franklin County departments of economic development, information technology and parks and recreation and from the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
Barry said, “I take my job to get materials into the hands of patrons very seriously. Thanks to the 24-Hour Library, people now have access to library materials around the clock.” She also said how much she appreciates the county government’s support.
Bill Mitchell, chairman of the Franklin County Library Board, said everything he’s heard about the new library has been positive. He added, “It’s a great opportunity for people in the county to have it. I hope people will take advantage of it.”
The application for the VACo award said comments from patrons included: “Thank you for an additional opportunity to access the library.” “It is cool. It is a beautiful setting too.” “WOW!!! Franklin County has a 24-hour library!” “It’s so exciting to see new places for people that love books and other materials to have a place to visit.”
Mitchell also wanted to give credit to Barry and her staff. “They did all the work. They put it together and did a super job.”
The River of Lights program at Waid Park was envisioned as a response to the parks and rec department’s having to cancel the popular Pigg River Ramble Weekend, a three-day paddling festival. With the absence of the Blackwater Blackout, River of Lights, a socially distanced river event requiring no shuttling of participants between river access points, filled a recreational void in the county.
The nighttime tubing event on the Pigg River combined the use of natural resources with repurposed Christmas lights from the department’s drive through Christmas lights display last year. Four thousand feet of overhead string lights illuminated the river for the adventurous happening.
The event was scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings in June 2021 and was promoted on social media. The application for the VACo achievement award said River of Lights attracted interest cross-country, with registrants from 15 states, including Washington, Maine, Texas and Florida. The program reached over nine million views on Facebook and sold out all 1,200 tickets within hours of opening registration.
Ross said, “We had no idea what the response would be like. It was overwhelmingly positive. It broke the registration software from overload.”
Additional praise came from Michael Burnette, assistant Franklin County administrator. “I am always so impressed with the creativity of the County’s Parks and Recreation team. Their ability to provide our citizens and visitors with high quality, one-of-a kind experiences in safe, cost-effective ways truly is unrivaled in the Commonwealth. The River of Lights is just the latest example of this.”
Paul Chapman, director of Franklin County Parks and Recreation said, “There is no other event like this in the world where you can tube at night in a river illuminated by thousands of lights. This one-of-a kind event showcases why Franklin County is such a great place to live. We have amazing rivers and lakes, endless outdoor recreation opportunities and a friendly and welcoming community.”
Both Barry and Ross said they really appreciated the help from their staff.
Barry said, “If I didn’t have this staff and team to work with, I wouldn’t even have pursued this idea. It’s definitely a team effort.”
Ross said a majority of his staff helped with the program and that the consensus of thought was “We can’t just let the community down.”
To see the county’s press release about FCPL’s and FC’s Parks and Rec’s VACo Achievement Awards for 2021 and the applications that were submitted for consideration, go to franklincountyva.gov.