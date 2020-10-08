Franklin County teacher named state's top educator

Franklin County teacher Anthony Swann on Thursday was named Virginia’s 2021 Teacher of the Year, the first Franklin County educator to receive the state award since 1990.
Virginia officials honored Swann, a fifth grade teacher at Rocky Mount Elementary School, in a virtual ceremony. Swann was one of eight regional finalists for the award, and he will represent Virginia in the national competition.
“Words cannot express how humbled and grateful I am to have this honor,” said Swann, whose jaw dropped when he was announced as the statewide title holder.
“I want teachers to know they are some of the greatest influencers that have the ability to help change the discourse of a child’s life,” he said, citing his own childhood as an example. “Let’s continue to change the world, one child at a time.”
This is the second consecutive year that a Region 6 finalist received the state’s top educator award. Salem English teacher Andrea Johnson was last year’s recipient.
In pre-recorded remarks Thursday, Johnson said she was excited to pass the baton onto another teacher. “Please know your life is about to change in so many incredible ways. You have so much to offer Virginia during this challenging time in education and you, no doubt, will help guide Virginia’s teachers through this next chapter.”
The event also included remarks by Gov. Ralph Northam, first lady Pam Northam and state Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane.
Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said he was grateful to the honorees and the difference their work is creating for children across the state.
Support Local Journalism
“When we teach with passion and creativity, it has a lasting impact on our students and their futures,” he said.
Swann’s passion for teaching stemmed from his own childhood experiences.
When he was in fourth grade, he was taken to a foster home in the middle of the school day, according to his Teacher of the Year biography. Before he left, his teacher, Jerretta Wilson, hugged him and whispered, “Anthony, everything is going to be all right.”
He remained in the foster care system until age 21, and he said Wilson’s words always stuck with him. He thanked her in his remarks Thursday and said he’s still in touch with her to this day.
At age 11, he decided to become a teacher, inspired by her. He resolved to be a positive role model for children and let them know that they, too, can overcome adversity.
That is a message he said he hopes to amplify with his new statewide platform. “I plan to utilize this opportunity to give hope to those students who feel as though their current trauma or economic hardship is the end of the world.”
In his work at Rocky Mount Elementary, Swann runs “Guys with Ties,” a mentoring program for fifth-grade boys. They “dress to impress” twice a month and participate in lessons about integrity, honesty and respect. Swann is also a member of “Advocates for Education,” which provides parents support to help their children at home.
He tells his students he was in foster care and speaks candidly about his experiences growing up with an alcoholic mother and absent father. He also participates in trauma-informed training and uses those strategies in his classroom.
Swann also led the creation in 2018 of “Cooperative Culture,” a school-wide character initiative. Disciplinary referrals have declined since the program started, the school reports.
“His classroom is a safe haven for many students, and parents constantly call the school to request Mr. Swann for the upcoming year,” Assistant Principal Justin Altice wrote in Swann’s portfolio. “Mr. Swann’s passion is education. ... He is a true example of what a teacher should be and should strive to be!”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!