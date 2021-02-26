General Assembly passes bill on adopting lab animals

State Sen. Bill Stanley has been on a mission for many years to give dogs and cats loving homes.

He’s rescued many dogs, including one that was going to be experimented on. The beagle’s name is Marzy Daisy.

“She’s now a treasured member of our home,” Stanley, R-Franklin, said.

The General Assembly gave final passage to one of Stanley’s bills that would provide more opportunities for dogs and cats that have been tested on the chance to be adopted. His bill heads to Gov. Ralph Northam, who can sign, veto or suggest changes to it.

His bill would require animal testing facilities that no longer have a use for an animal in its possession to offer to release it to an adoption agency. Institutions of higher education could develop their own adoption programs. The offer to release the dog or cat would stay open for three weeks until the facilities could euthanize the animals.

“We should reward these dogs and cats with a forever home and not discard them when they’re considered no longer useful,” Stanley said.

The legislature is also close to approving another bill from Stanley that would bar someone convicted of animal cruelty charges from owning, operating or working at a pet shop.

“We don’t want people who hurt animals running pet shops,” Stanley said.