Franklin County prepares for Wednesday's first day of school by loading a pair of buses with school supplies that will be given to needy county elementary and secondary students. Citizens were able to donate to these projects at Franklin County High School and at the Rocky Mount Walmart last Friday.
Getting ready for Franklin County's first day of school
