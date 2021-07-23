Glade Hill brothers identified as victims in helicopter crash in North Carolina

The victims of a fatal helicopter crash near Albemarle Sound on the Outer Banks of North Carolina have been found and identified as brothers from Glade Hill in Virginia.

The Tyrrell County, N.C., Sheriff’s Department said the brothers were found Thursday morning after a search that began Monday night when a worried friend reported the two hadn’t arrived at their planned destination.

Alan Arant, 36, had been piloting a Robinson R44 helicopter that departed from the Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport and was set to land that same day at the Dare County Regional Airport, according to the sheriff’s department and prior information released by the U.S. Coast, which was part of the search.

John Arant, 35, was a passenger on the flight, local officials said. The helicopter hasn’t been found yet, and the cause of the crash remained unknown Thursday.

There had been rain and stormy weather in the area that evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The sheriff’s department said inquiries into the cause of the crash would likely be headed by the National Transportation Safety Board or other federal agencies.