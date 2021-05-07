Group to start Christmas assistance program

Recently, a group of Franklin County citizens met with representatives from Franklin County Department of Social Services to talk about creating a Christmas assistance program for low-income households that would serve families with toys and clothing for children, household items such as sheets, towels, and dish sets, and a food box for holiday meals.

This new program, tentatively called Franklin County Christmas Shine, would:

Be set up like a department store, with sections for clothing, household items, toys, gifts and food. Items in each department would be new, high-quality, yet affordable, and reflect current styles and trends.

Take applications from low-income households in October and November. The information on the application would be used to purchase clothing, along with any special interests or needs for gifts and toys.

Allow each applicant to come by appointment, where a trained volunteer gets a shopping cart and acts as a host/hostess, helping to select toys, clothing and household items as well as a food box.

The program currently is in search of space that could be used for free. Similar programs have operated out of old school buildings, vacant offices, unoccupied buildings owned by county governments and empty stores.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program can contact Deborah Powell at Franklin County Department of Social Services at 420-9731.