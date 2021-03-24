Habitat for Humanity names new director

“I think Habitat is a perfect fit for me because we provide people with homes and provide needed critical repairs,” Overstreet said. “Habitat is preventing homelessness by allowing people to remain in their homes safely and also helping people obtain a home, which is the American dream. It brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.”

Overstreet grew up in Charlotte County and has lived in Franklin County for 14 years. Before her start at Habitat, she advocated for domestic violence victims and helped provide homes for those who needed them.

“I worked in homeless provider services for 25 years, and I have a wealth of experience in program services, nonprofit leadership and community collaborations,” she said. “In my prior job, we provided services for people in Franklin County who were experiencing homelessness. Habitat’s vision is to help families build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.”

Overstreet is currently making plans to strengthen and enhance the impact Habitat has on Franklin County.

“Our ReStore is doing phenomenally well,” she said, “and we plan to continue to have great items in our store for our community. We are also currently in the process of hiring a construction manager for a more intentional approach to getting homes built.”