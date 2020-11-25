Habitat plans to restart repair program

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is recruiting for help in the restart of its critical repair program.

The organization is making plans to “double the homes” and “double the hope” next year, and the work is set to begin in January.

“We are looking for applications from people who are in need of repairs on their homes, volunteers to help us with the repairs and board members to help us expand our vision,” said Executive Director Kristina Hawse. “Home for the holidays, for many of us, is a magical time of year when we look forward to gathering together with our families and friends to celebrate the season in the warmth and comfort of our homes. But, when you do not have an affordable place to live, the holidays can be a heart-wrenching time.”

Hawse said the poverty rate in Franklin County is much higher than the national average of 13.4%. It ranges from 14.8% in the county to 25.7% in the town of Rocky Mount.

“These economic conditions have a huge impact on housing,” she said. “People inquiring about our home ownership process tell us there are limited HUD-subsidized rental properties in Rocky Mount, and the wait list is one to three years, depending on the family size and composition.”