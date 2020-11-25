Habitat plans to restart repair program

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is recruiting for help in the restart of its critical repair program.
The organization is making plans to “double the homes” and “double the hope” next year, and the work is set to begin in January.
“We are looking for applications from people who are in need of repairs on their homes, volunteers to help us with the repairs and board members to help us expand our vision,” said Executive Director Kristina Hawse. “Home for the holidays, for many of us, is a magical time of year when we look forward to gathering together with our families and friends to celebrate the season in the warmth and comfort of our homes. But, when you do not have an affordable place to live, the holidays can be a heart-wrenching time.”
Hawse said the poverty rate in Franklin County is much higher than the national average of 13.4%. It ranges from 14.8% in the county to 25.7% in the town of Rocky Mount.
“These economic conditions have a huge impact on housing,” she said. “People inquiring about our home ownership process tell us there are limited HUD-subsidized rental properties in Rocky Mount, and the wait list is one to three years, depending on the family size and composition.”
According to the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) study, which looks at a household survival budget, 40% of Franklin County households are bringing home an income above the federal poverty level, but not high enough to afford a basic household budget that includes housing, child care, food, transportation and health care.
Local nonprofit organizations, including STEP, Inc., Lake Christian Ministries, Henry Fork Service Center, the Agape Center, Goodwill and United Way, all provide essential goods and services for the thousands of community residents in need, but they do not address housing, Hawse said.
“Habitat for Humanity has renewed its commitment to the community and is actively pursuing all avenues to provide more robust services,” she said. “Our goal is to grow our organization and its impact on our community. Our past was defined by our plan to build one house per year. However, with rising needs in our community and the financial challenges of nonprofits, we need to be strategic thinkers and planners to better serve the needs of our community.”
As an all-volunteer organization, Habitat has built and renovated 24 homes and completed 26 critical repairs since its inception 25 years ago.
“This is meeting a significant need in Franklin County as our aging population is in need of repairs to age in place and avoid health and safety issues,” Hawse said. “Forty percent of our families are a $400 expense away from homelessness. It can only be addressed through the resources of the community. Please build with us. We are looking for committed community members to help us give a hand up to hard-working families in need.”
One such family includes Jackie and her pre-teen godson Travis, who moved into their new Habitat home in 2018.
Jackie, who is in her late 20s and works in child education for a nonprofit in Rocky Mount, fostered Travis after he was removed from his family by Social Services. She now has full custody of him, and they were living with her grandmother before moving into their new home.
Travis has intellectual and behavioral disabilities that sometimes resulted in self-harm and severe meltdowns. In their new home, Jackie provided Travis stability and established a special calming room that she painted spa-like colors and outfitted with bean bag chairs to serve as a tranquil and safe place for him.
Since moving into their Habitat home, Travis no longer needs his calming room. “His feeling of safety has greatly increased now that he has found a forever family with Jackie and a forever home with the help of so many in our community,” Hawse said. “Jackie and Travis are enjoying creating their own holiday traditions in their new home.”
Anyone wishing to volunteer on home repairs would be working on a construction site. There also are opportunities to volunteer in the new Habitat Store located in Schewel’s Plaza. All inquiries for volunteer work should be directed to www.habitatfcva.org or kristina@habitatfcva.org.
