ROANOKE - These Franklin County students have been named to the Dean’s List at Hollins University for the fall 2022 semester.

To make the Dean’s List a student must attain a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale.

The students: Hannah Ayers of Union Hall, Kasey Copeland of Hardy, Madeline Laucella of Rocky Mount, Amber Saul of Boones Mill, Mia Benjamin of Boones Mill and Morgan Meekins of Hardy.

******

RADFORD - These Franklin County students have been named to the Dean’s List at Radford University for the fall 2022 semester.

To make the Dean’s List, a student must have 12 semester hours of graded course work, earn a grade-point-average (GPA) of least 3.4 for courses not graded o a pass-fail basis, obtain no grade lower that “C” and receive no incomplete grades.

The students: Taylor Nicole Greenway of Boones Mill, Kortnie Victoria Bernard of Rocky Mount, Ashlyn Paige Bradner of Penhook, Briana Gail Brammer of Moneta, Rebecca Lynn Bridges of Ferrum, Harley Madison Brown of Rocky Mount, Sydney Logan Brummitt of Rocky Mount, Elizabeth Leah Burrell of Callaway, Naomi Bynum of Callaway, Alyssa Cloninger of Hardy, Bridgette Congleton of Hardy, Peggy S. Criswell of Hardy, Jennifer Jackeline Cruz-Santos of Rocky Mount, Courtney Rhiannon Davies of Hardy and Gail Leeann Dick of Ferrum.

Also, Tiffany Rae Foli of Hardy, Monican Jane Genova of Moneta, Carly Renee Goehring of Rocky Mount, Zoey Madison Harris of Wirtz, Erin Michelle Helton of Moneta, Joleigh Paige Helton of Boones Mill, Keanna Elise Hogan of Moneta, Kaia Marie Kelleher of Wirtz, Samantha Brooke Kinsey of Boones Mill, Kevin William Kirkham of Penhook, Emily Brooke Lawson of Rocky Mount, Jenna Elyse Layman of Hardy, Daniel J. Leyes of Boones Mill, Laura Lizbeth Mendez of Moneta, Serena Jewel Prillaman of Henry, Luke Henry Reynolds of Rocky Mount, Lena Elizabeth Rice of Hardy and Sally Ann Rutrough of Wirtz.

Also, Amiya Lanae Saunders of Rocky Mount, Kaitlin Belle Saunders of Boones Mill, Hannah Grace Sigmon of Rocky Mount, Jordan Alexander Swain of Boones Mill, Sara Jane Tolley of Wirtz, Daniel Alan Tyree of Rocky Mount, Robin Leann Walker of Wirtz, Kylee Evelyn Walling of Rocky Mount and Kelsey Nicole Wilson of Moneta.