Horse rescue adapts during pandemic

If nonprofits have learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s to rethink the way they raise funds. Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue is just one example.

“This year has been a challenge for us here,” said Pat Muncy, president and CEO/founder of RVHR. “We have been unable to have our normal open visiting hours, which has led to very low placements of horses and very low donations.”

Currently there are 43 horses at the Hardy rescue with the majority of them over the age of 20, which can make placement into permanent homes difficult, Muncy said.

The rescue has been asking for patrons to sponsor horses in their care for monthly donations of $25, $50 and $100.

“We have gotten all 43 horses now with a $25 a month sponsorship,” Muncy said. “We are now working on $50 sponsorships for 34 of the herd, and 29 horses are left in need of a $100 monthly sponsorship. As a thank you, each sponsor does receives a little gift from their sponsored horse.”

The rescue averages between $2,500 and $3,000 a month in feed, Muncy said. “On average one horse under 15 costs the rescue about $175 a month in basic feed. For the other older rescue horses, it can be double as they need senior feeds and chopped hays.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}