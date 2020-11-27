Humane society announces temporary closure

Due to staffing shortages, the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood Clinic and Adoption Center announced Tuesday that it will be closed to the public until Dec. 8.

“Please know we want these changes to be as temporary as possible,” Anita Scott, the humane society’s director, wrote in a post to Facebook. “We love our community, visitors, and volunteers. Thank you for your understanding as we have to all work together as a community while keeping as many people as possible healthy.”

The humane society said it will continue to process animal adoption and foster home applications during the temporary closure.

“We need to continue adoptions,” Scott wrote. “Please apply through plannedpethoodrockymount.com. Once approved we will set up a time to complete the adoption outside of the building.”

Because of limited staffing, the building also is closed to visitors and volunteer groups. “We love our visitors and volunteers but right now we are unable to allow extra people in,” Scott wrote.

For owner surrenders and stray animal intakes, in addition to food pantry assistance, Scott noted that the humane society will try to help whenever possible.