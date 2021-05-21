HVAC company signs FCHS students

On May 18, Franklin County High School students, including senior Jonathon Hodges and junior Ethan Novoa signed letters of commitment to work for Davis Heating & Air Conditioning. Hodges will work for the company after graduation, and Novoa will work for the company this summer.

The ceremony was held at the Davis Heating & Air building on Weaver Street in Rocky Mount. Joining the students were Chris Bishop, Davis Heating & Air’s president, and Nathan Wheeling, HVAC teacher at FCHS.

“Davis is getting two of the best,” Wheeler said. “These two young men are hard workers and are always willing to jump into any project.”

The students were also given tools and gauges to help start their HVAC careers. The tools were the beginning of an initiative at FCHS to give all graduating seniors, in a trades program, some type of tool set to start their career. The amount spent on tools is based on level of classes and certifications. This was made possible by a donation from Franklin County resident Sandra Via.