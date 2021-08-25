Joanne's Treasures helps fund Stepping Stones Mission soup kitchen

Around the back of Stepping Stones Mission soup kitchen at 1105 North Main Street in Rocky Mount are treasures waiting to be discovered and purchased. This collection of treasures is called Joanne’s Treasures. The thrift shop was affectionately named by the store’s volunteers after Joanne Patterson, founder of Stepping Stones.
Patterson said a thrift store had always been a thought in her mind. When Stepping Stones moved to Main Street from Diamond Avenue a few years ago, Patterson took note of the basement beneath the soup kitchen.
With last year’s pandemic, Stepping Stones needed financial help. The time for Joanne’s Treasures had come. Revenue from the thrift shop could be used to help Stepping Stones.
Six weeks before opening last year on Nov. 6, Patterson said, “Let’s just go for it.” She added, “I set the date and they [volunteers] did the work. They did an awesome job in a short amount of time.”
Ruth Harris has been a long-time volunteer with Stepping Stones and has stepped in as a major leader with Joanne’s Treasures. In described how the basement looked before its transformation, she said there had been water leakage, the floor required major work and numerous other issues needed attention.
With the hard work of volunteers and generous donations of materials and labor from others in the community, Joanne’s Treasures was ready to do business and to be of help to many.
Harris described the store’s two goals. One is to provide funds for Stepping Stones. “It’s nice to have a steady source of income,” she said. The other is to be a source of nice low-cost items that patrons might not otherwise be able to purchase.
Debbie Vreeland is another volunteer. She got involved through an invitation by Harris. She helps in a number of ways and helped in the development of a business plan for the store. Vreeland said she likes volunteering because of the people she meets. Her hope is that Joanne’s Treasures will increase its hours.
Patterson expressed appreciation for the volunteers. “If it wasn’t for the volunteers, we couldn’t do what we do. Volunteers are the backbone of Stepping Stones and Joanne’s Treasures.”
There are about a dozen volunteers using their skills and interests for Joanne’s Treasures. They serve in a number of ways including helping customers during store hours, cleaning and arranging items for display and organizing fundraisers. Harris said, “It’s a lot of really good people who do what they do best.”
Looking across the store she said she sees “a roomful of kindness.”
Joanne’s Treasures is open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Shoppers will find new and gently used home décor and furnishings, dishes, small appliances, toys, sporting equipment and much more. Most donations are accepted, but clothes and books are not.
Harris said there’s a nice flow of things between the amount of items coming in and going out. “Items really turn over quickly,” she said, adding that shoppers can see new items from one visit to the next.
Patron Mary Young said, “I enjoy this store; the prices are good, and I like what it benefits – it helps others in need.”
Facebook and word-of-mouth are credited as being the best means for publicizing the thrift store Harris said.
Volunteer Gail Cole helps with fundraisers for Stepping Stones and Joanne’s Treasures. She invites the community to attend the 7th Autumn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 25 starting at 9 a.m. at the Law parking lot of Franklin County High School. There will be fish and hot dogs for sale, music, kids events, a corn hole tournament with a $100 1st prize, vendors and treasures for sale from Joanne’s Treasures.
On Nov. 13 there will be a dinner at the Pigg River Community Center.
For more information on the fundraisers, contact Gail Cole at 540-263-0546.
For additional information on Stepping Stones and Joanne’s Treasures, see the organizations’ Facebook pages.