Joanne's Treasures helps fund Stepping Stones Mission soup kitchen

Harris described the store’s two goals. One is to provide funds for Stepping Stones. “It’s nice to have a steady source of income,” she said. The other is to be a source of nice low-cost items that patrons might not otherwise be able to purchase.

Debbie Vreeland is another volunteer. She got involved through an invitation by Harris. She helps in a number of ways and helped in the development of a business plan for the store. Vreeland said she likes volunteering because of the people she meets. Her hope is that Joanne’s Treasures will increase its hours.

Patterson expressed appreciation for the volunteers. “If it wasn’t for the volunteers, we couldn’t do what we do. Volunteers are the backbone of Stepping Stones and Joanne’s Treasures.”

There are about a dozen volunteers using their skills and interests for Joanne’s Treasures. They serve in a number of ways including helping customers during store hours, cleaning and arranging items for display and organizing fundraisers. Harris said, “It’s a lot of really good people who do what they do best.”

Looking across the store she said she sees “a roomful of kindness.”