Kids can fish Saturday at Woody Lake

Franklin County Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources have teamed up to present the fifth annual Kids Fishing Day event, set for Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Children 15 and younger can fish for free at Woody Lake, located within the Franklin County Recreation Park on Sontag Road.

There is no need to sign up and trophies will be awarded for the largest and smallest catches of the day.

“The pond is set up for youth-only fishing between April 1 and June 15,” said Park Director Paul Chapman.

During that time, only children and teenagers ages 15 and younger will be allowed to fish at the lake. After the youth-only trout season ends, adults once again will be allowed to fish in the lake.

“Having an event solely devoted to youth fishing is exciting to see,” said Matt Ross, outdoor recreation manager for Parks and Recreation. “The joy the kids have casting for the largest and smallest fish of the day is contagious.”

“The DWR has stocked our pond with hungry trout for this event,” Chapman said. “The partnership between the DWR and the county is great. They reached out to us looking for a way to introduce kids to the sport of fishing and we had the perfect spot.”