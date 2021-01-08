Land and home transfers

The following land transfers were registered in Franklin County in November (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Dennis E. Manning to Levi D. Payne, lots 17 and 18, Albert W. Lynch Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Nov. 16, $274,900.
Regina W. Martin to Gregory A. Dalton, lots 162 and 180, Park Ridge East Subdivision, Blackwater District, Nov. 5, $20,000.
Zachary Tyler Martin to Michael Lee Hodges, 0.63 acre, Snow Creek District, Nov. 23, $79,900.
Michelle Lynn Bost Mason to Michael S. Emmons, 1.032 acres, Blackwater District, Nov. 9, $139,900.
David Paul Maunder, trustee, to TFGSML LLC, lot 1, Gangplank Pointe, Nov. 19, $762,500.
James K. McKelvey to Scott Crews, trustee, commercial lot, Lakewatch Plantation, Gills Creek District, Nov. 25, $69,000.
Robert McNally to Nathaniel Fraze, 4.457 acres, Gills Creek District, Nov. 12, $469,500.
Claude R. Meeks to Rocky Mount Small Engine Parks, 1.435 acres, Rocky Mount District, Nov. 9, $72,000.
Johnson H. Mills Jr. to David C. Heller, 14.644 acres, Blue Ridge District, Nov. 20, $49,900.
Steven L. Mitchell to Johnny Junior Jennings Jr., 0.975 acre, Snow Creek District, Nov. 12, $5,000.
Susan M. Morris to Sara M. Sawnson, part lot 9, Long Island Estates, Nov. 9, $400,000.
Chester D. Mundy to Alexia S. Dodson, lots 21-23, Reynolds Subdivision, Nov. 9, $74,075.
Patricia A. Sherman Murphy to James M. Crean, lots 42 and 43, Idlewood Shores, Nov. 10, $1,137,500.
Sheldon C. Nichols to Jonathan Carmouche, new lot 12A and lot 11, Sunset Pointe, Nov. 30, $1,500,000.
NKHJ Properties LLC to Shirley M. Sorrentino, lot 22, The Reserve at Westlake, Nov. 16, $37,500.
Paul D. Orcutt to Randall Bailey Frye, tract 8, Forest Shores Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Nov. 12, $25,500.
Taylor Payne to Kelsey Jordan Angell, 1.012 acres, Blue Ridge District, Nov. 13, $217,900.
Pemco builders LLC to Ronald K. Peterson, 3.267 acres, Gills Creek District, Nov. 24, $30,000.
Plyler Development Inc. to William Earle Spruill III, lots 47 and 48, The Retreat, Union Hall District, Nov. 4, $599,000.
Plyler Development Inc. to Jeffrey A. Marsh, tract C, The Retreat, Nov. 10, $199,900.
E. Derrick Plyler to Robert M. Labella, lot 50, The Retreat, Nov. 16, $299,900.
Carlos Porter Jr. to Gary James Rogers, lot 20, The Farm, Nov. 30, $40,000.
Ernest A. Powers Jr. to Jill O’Connor-Rumo, lot 2 and part L, Long Island Estates, Nov. 20, $410,000.
Ruth P. Preston to Johnny William Preston Sr., interest in tracts 1 and 2, Nov. 5, $80,000.
Christopher D. Priggen to Steven M. Hegg, lot 188, The Water’s Edge, Nov. 19, $25,000.
Marshall Prillaman to Virginia Tatum, lots 3-5, Mountain View Park Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, Nov. 20, $18,500.
Timothy J. Prillaman to Joshua D. Grugel, lot 26, The Vineyard, Nov. 13, $412,000.
R&P of SML LLC to Lois J. Spencer, new lot 16B, Westlake Towne Center, Gills Creek District, Nov. 9, $358,000.
R&P of SML LLC to Larry Armes, new lot 3D, Westlake Towne Center, Nov. 20, $379,000.
William R. Rakes, trustee, to Thomas R. Schroeder, tract 5, Gills Creek District, Nov. 6, $450,000.
Giles A. Richards to Thomas A. Mitchell, lot 1, Poplar Camp, and lot 1, Pleasant View Subdivision, Union Hall District, Nov. 2, $189,900.
Sonya B. Riche to Joseph M. Watkins, lot 31, Waterfront, Nov. 6, $325,000.
Rocky D. Rickman to Linda A. Blankenship, lots 23 and 24, Cahas Retreat, Blackwater District, Nov. 2, $35,000.
John M. Riley to R.P. Fralin Inc. Corp. Retreat LLC, lot 45, Contentment Island, Nov. 16, $575,000.
Toni A. Rinn to Frank Gilley, 12.663 acres, Gills Creek District, Nov. 4, $52,500.
John B. Robbins to Tobias Alexander Funt, unit 409, Bernards Landing, Nov. 4, $324,250.
Alfred E. Saunders Jr. to Claude E. Frick, 14.352 acres, Blue Ridge District, Nov. 4, $24,000.
Fallon Nichole Saunders to Justin E. Bower, 1.67 acres, Town of Boones Mill, Nov. 30, $155,000.
April Wyatt Scott to Heatherwood Properties Inc., 1.103 acres, Blackwater District, Nov. 3, $28,000.
Gerladine N. Scott, trustee, to Elizabeth N. Joyce, 0.809 acre, Blue Ridge District, Nov. 5, $117,000.
Christopher Scullion to Hearl Hoyt Parris Jr., lot 5, Lakemount, Nov. 18, $575,000.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Mikim Group Inc., 1.130 acres, Union Hall District, Nov. 17, $75,777.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Robert R. Barton Jr., lots 20 and 21, Lakeshore Terrace Subdivision, Nov. 30, $174,110.
James Sheets to Micahel J. Blair, 0.808 acre, Boone District, Nov. 13, $92,000.
Teresa H. Simms to Francis J. Mueller, 1.644 acres, Blue Ridge District, Nov. 24, $193,000.
Tonya M. Sink to Isaac D. Bowman, 2.48 acres, Gills Creek District, Nov. 5, $15,000.
Desmond J. Sivels to Matthew L. Antinoro, tract 8, Wedgewood Estates, Nov. 23, $255,000.
Ishmael J. Smith to David L. Garrow, lot 14, Highland Lake, Nov. 6, $47,000.
Janice B. Smith to S&H Concrete Foundations Inc., 2.74 acres, Union Hall District, Nov. 5, $16,000.
SMLGP Development LLC to Curtis C. Dubbin, lot 12, The Windward at Pointe Cheli, Gills Creek Distrcit, Nov. 20, $772,643.32.
SMLGP Development LLC to Paul J. Monko, lot 10, The Windward at Pointe Cheli, Gills Creek District, Nov. 30, $215,000.
Fletcher R. Sojourner to David L. Young, unit 203, Highland Pointe, Nov. 30, $399,900.
Stanley Scott Sowers Jr. to Richard M. Limroth, lot 75, Winding Waters, Nov. 24, $790,000.
Steele Oakes Inc. to Mckenzie Dylan Smith, 1.128 acres, Blackwater District, No. 2, $188,000.
Cynthia N. Stiles to Garrett Via, lot 15, Bald Knob Furniture Company, Town of Rocky Mount, Nov. 23, $90,000.
Jody Jay Stock to John Douglas Foreman, lot 1, Pagan Isle, Nov. 6, $515,000.
Stone Circle LLC to Dominick Gulotta, lot 22, Boardview Estates, Nov. 24, $149,000.
Teresa Willis Strickland to Matthew G. Maurer, tract 4, Forest Shores Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Nov. 19, $27,000.
Dottie M. Sutherland to William E. Amos, 3.728 acres, Union Hall District, Nov. 9, $1,073,000.
Dottie M. Sutherland to William E. Amos, interest in parcel, Nov. 9, $2,000.
Nicholas Howard Taylor to Patrick O’Brien, lot 5, Tsidkenu Mountain Estates, Nov. 24, $26,000.
Grace M. Temple, trustee, to Scott C. Johnson, lot 53, Park Place, Nov. 13, $737,000.
Lynn M. Templeton to Susan Reece, lot 2, Loch Wood, Union Hall District, Nov. 12, $750,000.
Kevin Thoele to Christopher B. Barrett, tract 1, River Rock Farms Subdivision, Nov. 23, $304,500.
David A. Thoma to John Scalon, lot 16, Franklin Shores Subdivision, Nov. 16, $700,000.
G. Kim Thomas to William Steven Johnson, lot 23, Waterfront, Nov. 10, $25,000.
Scott M. Thomas to Joel A. White, lot 4, Beckys Creek, Nov. 20, $238,000.
Glenn L. Thompson to John A. McArdle, new lot 13, Stone Ridge Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Nov. 20, $739,900.
Zachary Lee Toth to Norman V. Vance, lot 30, Plantation Point, Gills Creek District, Nov. 20, $43,000.
Lonnie E. Underwood to Gale D. Early, lot 1, Westwood, Nov. 13, $155,000.
Barbara Warner to Pamela A. Streff, lot 16, Baywood, Nov. 2, $442,000.
Jacqueline L. Webster to Christopher Sellman, lot 12, Harbor Landing Subdivision, Nov. 24, $530,000.
J.L. Whitlow Jr. to Jonathan A. Vernon, 10.222 acres, Rocky Mount District, Nov. 13, $20,000.
Willard Construction of Roanoke Valley Inc. to Andrew O. Stober, lot 238, The Water’s Edge, Nov. 2, $35,000.
Charles Bruce Williams III to John B. Domm, 64.60 acres, Blue Ridge District, Nov. 20, $129,900.
Troy D. Williams to Matthew W. Hutchinson, unit 515, Stripers Landing, Nov. 13, $127,000.
Janet Y. Willie to Wanda S. Wuergler, 1.04 acres, Rocky Mount District, Nov. 12, $119,500.
Eugene M. Willis to Kenneth Scott Webber, revised lot 10, Waterfront, Nov. 20, $47,000.
Ashley B. Wimmer to Lonnie E. Underwood, 1.213 acres, Snow Creek District, Nov. 24, $129,000.
Keith A. Winnings to Mark S. Laferriere, unit 408, Bernard’s Landing, Nov. 20, $285,000.
Chad B. Wirsig to Branden Robertson, tract 23, Blackwater Bend, Nov. 13, $377,000.
Rodney R. Wood to Robert Bishop Wilshire II, 1.71 acres, Blue Ridge District, Nov. 5, $150,000.
Roger E. Woodington to Michael Byron Miller, lot 3, The Meadows at Bernard’s Landing, Nov. 30, $700,000.
Karen S. Woodworth to Timothy M. Evans, lot 17, Fairway Bay, Nov. 13, $436,500.
Beverly Woolley to Kirk Lillestolen, lot 3, Saunders Cove, Nov. 13, $200,000.
Luanne Wray to Ryan James Pugh, parcels 1 and 2, Town of Rocky Mount, Nov. 4, $152,500.
412 Emerywood LLC to Aura O. Wilson, lot 103, The Water’s Edge, Nov. 2, $7,500.