The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in April (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Judith A. Cook to Roger E. Engelke, 2.599 acres, April 9, $144,000.
Robert F. Cornell to Calvin Medders, 0.350 acre, Town of Rocky Mount, April 21, $132,000.
Countryside Land Company LC to Roylee B. Honeycutt, lots 4 and 5, Sontag Ridge, Snow Creek District, April 19, $36,800.
Countryside Land Company LC to J. Cubed Holdings LLC, lot 19, Kemp Crossing Subdivision, Union Hall District, April 22, $92,500.
Coves Land Holdings LLC to Jeffrey A. Sanden, lot 3, The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, April 16, $225,000.
James G. Cowan to Jared Bradley Witt, 1.88 acres, Union Hall District, April 23, $75,000.
Creative Investments Inc. to Matthew T. Dill, lot 5, Pine Springs Subdivision, Boone District, April 13, $181,000.
Crooked Post Farm LLC to Eric Charles Eberth, 35.916 acres, April 1, $470,000.
James R. Cross to Nathan B. Newville, lot 3, Virginia Manor Subdivision, Union Hall District, April 28, $175,000.
Elton W. Cundiff to Shannon Wright, 34.28 acres, April 14, $77,000.
Bettie L. Curry to Leland L. Turner, lot 51, Stripers Landing, April 28, $15,000.
Dennis L. Davis to John Kevin Houck, lot 17, Bluewater Bay, Gills Creek District, April 5, $400,000.
Ronald Wayne Davis Jr. to James M. Drummond, lot 4, The Cottages at Oak Ridge, April 28, $275,000.
Tina M. Dillon to Cynthia K. Moore, lot 139, Stripers Landing, Gills Creek District, April 22, $116,000.
Robert Peyton Divers to Donald Wayne Brooks, 37.34 acres, Union Hall District, April 9, $147,200.
Linda D. Dodd to Donald A. Weber, 0.851 acre, 0.679 acre, 14.788 acres, 0.853 acre, April 23, $850,000.
Paul D. Dodson to Larry Nelson Conley, lot 4, Country Ridge Estates, Snow Creek District, April 1, $24,000.
Larry Jackson Doyle Jr. to Keith R. Bryan, lot 4, Deer Creek Estates, April 6, $275,000.
Todd Winn Duncan to Zachary R. Hartwell, 3.60 acres, Gills Creek District, April 27, $25,000.
EK Baker Investments LLC to Lowell Michalove, lot 89, Penhook Pointe, April 20, $19,950.
Eastlake Property Holdings LLC to Ronald J. Dorman, lot 29, Walnut Run, Gills Creek District, April 14, $5,000.
ECG LLC to David Michael Wingfield, 2.171 acres, Boone District, April 1, $80,000.
Bonnie L. Edwards to Frank E. Toney Jr., lots 8-10, Leff Powelll Subdivision, Rocky Mount District, April 16, $125,000.
Constance A. Elston to Timothy L. Abner, lot 17, North Creek Estates, Blackwater District, April 15, $265,000.
William C. Eyler to Ronald K. Parker, lot 17, Lakemount Subdivision, Gills Creek District, April 15, $825,000.
A. Robert Ferguson to Kirk C. Ferrell, tract 9, Forest Shores, Gills Creek District, April 30, $555,000.
Joel C. Fitzgerald to Diane Frances Nepini, 0.377 acre, April 1, $125,000.
Flora Flora & Montague Inc. to Jason B. Moore, lot 8, Blackwater Forest, April 2, $55,000.
Gary B. Flora to Eric S. Loyd, 96.96 acres, Boone District, April 22, $366,250.
Van Leslie Flora to Gregroy R. Davis, 60 acres, Boone District, April 21, $210,000.
Freebird LLC to Charles A. Derbyshire, lot 19, The Waterfront, April 13.
Dennis R. Freeborn to Bethany Murphy, parcels 1 and 2, revised lot 19B, part lot 19C, November Hills, April 30, $1,100,000.
Steven K. Furrow to Donald L. Messenger, 5.658 acres, Blackwater District, April 13, $155,000.