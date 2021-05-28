 Skip to main content
Land and home transfers
The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in April (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):

Judith A. Cook to Roger E. Engelke, 2.599 acres, April 9, $144,000.

Robert F. Cornell to Calvin Medders, 0.350 acre, Town of Rocky Mount, April 21, $132,000.

Countryside Land Company LC to Roylee B. Honeycutt, lots 4 and 5, Sontag Ridge, Snow Creek District, April 19, $36,800.

Countryside Land Company LC to J. Cubed Holdings LLC, lot 19, Kemp Crossing Subdivision, Union Hall District, April 22, $92,500.

Coves Land Holdings LLC to Jeffrey A. Sanden, lot 3, The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, April 16, $225,000.

James G. Cowan to Jared Bradley Witt, 1.88 acres, Union Hall District, April 23, $75,000.

Creative Investments Inc. to Matthew T. Dill, lot 5, Pine Springs Subdivision, Boone District, April 13, $181,000.

Crooked Post Farm LLC to Eric Charles Eberth, 35.916 acres, April 1, $470,000.

James R. Cross to Nathan B. Newville, lot 3, Virginia Manor Subdivision, Union Hall District, April 28, $175,000.

Elton W. Cundiff to Shannon Wright, 34.28 acres, April 14, $77,000.

Bettie L. Curry to Leland L. Turner, lot 51, Stripers Landing, April 28, $15,000.

Dennis L. Davis to John Kevin Houck, lot 17, Bluewater Bay, Gills Creek District, April 5, $400,000.

Ronald Wayne Davis Jr. to James M. Drummond, lot 4, The Cottages at Oak Ridge, April 28, $275,000.

Tina M. Dillon to Cynthia K. Moore, lot 139, Stripers Landing, Gills Creek District, April 22, $116,000.

Robert Peyton Divers to Donald Wayne Brooks, 37.34 acres, Union Hall District, April 9, $147,200.

Linda D. Dodd to Donald A. Weber, 0.851 acre, 0.679 acre, 14.788 acres, 0.853 acre, April 23, $850,000.

Paul D. Dodson to Larry Nelson Conley, lot 4, Country Ridge Estates, Snow Creek District, April 1, $24,000.

Larry Jackson Doyle Jr. to Keith R. Bryan, lot 4, Deer Creek Estates, April 6, $275,000.

Todd Winn Duncan to Zachary R. Hartwell, 3.60 acres, Gills Creek District, April 27, $25,000.

EK Baker Investments LLC to Lowell Michalove, lot 89, Penhook Pointe, April 20, $19,950.

Eastlake Property Holdings LLC to Ronald J. Dorman, lot 29, Walnut Run, Gills Creek District, April 14, $5,000.

ECG LLC to David Michael Wingfield, 2.171 acres, Boone District, April 1, $80,000.

Bonnie L. Edwards to Frank E. Toney Jr., lots 8-10, Leff Powelll Subdivision, Rocky Mount District, April 16, $125,000.

Constance A. Elston to Timothy L. Abner, lot 17, North Creek Estates, Blackwater District, April 15, $265,000.

William C. Eyler to Ronald K. Parker, lot 17, Lakemount Subdivision, Gills Creek District, April 15, $825,000.

A. Robert Ferguson to Kirk C. Ferrell, tract 9, Forest Shores, Gills Creek District, April 30, $555,000.

Joel C. Fitzgerald to Diane Frances Nepini, 0.377 acre, April 1, $125,000.

Flora Flora & Montague Inc. to Jason B. Moore, lot 8, Blackwater Forest, April 2, $55,000.

Gary B. Flora to Eric S. Loyd, 96.96 acres, Boone District, April 22, $366,250.

Van Leslie Flora to Gregroy R. Davis, 60 acres, Boone District, April 21, $210,000.

Freebird LLC to Charles A. Derbyshire, lot 19, The Waterfront, April 13.

Dennis R. Freeborn to Bethany Murphy, parcels 1 and 2, revised lot 19B, part lot 19C, November Hills, April 30, $1,100,000.

Steven K. Furrow to Donald L. Messenger, 5.658 acres, Blackwater District, April 13, $155,000.

