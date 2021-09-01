 Skip to main content
Local blood drive is scheduled
Local blood drive is scheduled

The  Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross, Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The drive will be held in the Lodge Room on 2233 South Main Street, Rocky Mount from noon to 5 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org .

Those with questions or concerns are asked to call or text Doug, (540) 352-9157.

