Local blood drive is scheduled

The Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross, Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The drive will be held in the Lodge Room on 2233 South Main Street, Rocky Mount from noon to 5 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org .
Those with questions or concerns are asked to call or text Doug, (540) 352-9157.
For questions or concerns, call or text
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!