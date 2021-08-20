Local student receives $1k scholarship

ROANOKE- Officials with the Bobby Scruggs Charitable Foundation announced on Aug. 5 the winners of its scholarships for 2021.

The $1,000 scholarships, which memorialize long-time NASCAR official and Roanoke resident James R. (Bobby) Scruggs, are awarded to young men and women pursuing careers in motorsports and related industries, as well as to interns working for Motor Racing Outreach and Wake Forest University Research Center. Scruggs lost his 13-year battle with cancer in 2005.

BSC Foundation scholarship winners for 2021 are:

Ethan Ellis – Franklin County High School, attending Penn State, studying engineering

Autumn Hutchinson – Craig County, attending Virginia Western Community College then Radford University, studying nursing

Since its inception, the foundation has awarded 117 scholarships to students at 26 high schools in Southwest Virginia. It also has supported 15 interns for MRO Children’s Ministry.

“The legacy of Bobby Scruggs continues through these students as they receive assistance to go into the world and motorsports,” Dr. Jackie Scruggs Taylor, Scruggs’ widow and BSC Foundation president, said. “The NASCAR family has been very supportive, and we look forward to continuing to assist students in the future.”