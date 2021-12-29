$10K stolen from local business owner's PayPal account

Christmas Eve is generally a busy day for retail stores. It’s the final opportunity last minute shoppers have to secure items for friends and family. Instead of spending the day assisting eager customers, one local merchant spent the day anxiously trying to figure out what happened to his operating capital.

Jeremy Parker, the owner of Unique Memories & Gifts in Rocky Mount, woke up on the morning of Dec. 24 to a barrage of notifications on his phone from PayPal. Each one indicated that hundreds of dollars had been spent by someone other than himself at samsclub.com. The majority of the transactions were for $878. One transaction was for $978. The transactions continued until all $10,000 that Parker had in his account was gone. The transactions started at 1 a.m. on Dec. 24 and ended at 5:15 a.m.

“I was in shock because I couldn’t do anything about it. They wiped the account out,” he said. “There was nothing we could have done. We watched it all drain out.”

As soon as he realized what had happened, he started calling PayPal. He has been using the service since 2010. Given the fact that it was Christmas Eve, he had a difficult time getting in touch with a representative from the financial technology company. After finally getting through to someone, he made PayPal aware of the situation. The service wasn’t immediately able to determine how someone accessed Parker’s account information. While the representative he spoke with told him that this type of thing doesn’t happen often, she did say fraudulent charges do tend to occur more frequently this time of year.

He is currently in a process to dispute the charges, which can take up to two weeks. “Hopefully we get it all back. I’m pretty sure we will because I think they’re insured for that,” he said.

The question of whether or not he will get the money back looms large in Parker’s mind. The $10,000 that was stolen from him represents the entire operating funds for Unique Memories & Gifts. He said he needs the money to pay for rent and supplies. “That’s all our funds,” he said.

The fact that he is without operating funds has forced Parker to keep his business shuttered this week following the holiday weekend. “We can’t really buy anything right now. We can’t buy supplies or nothing for the store,” he said. “We wanted to start working on stuff for the new year, but it’s kind of on pause right now.” Parker will open back up for business on Jan. 2.

Fortunately, the community has rallied to Parker’s side. “The community is pulling together,” he said. He received a donation from a church in Roanoke following the incident.

Parker hopes that talking about what happened to him will help others realize that it can also happen to them. “You never think that would happen to you,” he said. “I’ve never had anything happen with PayPal before like this. You have to watch everywhere you go.”

Unique Memories & Gifts opened in Rocky Mount last February. Due to the fact that business was good, Parker relocated his business to a larger location at 350 Old Franklin Turnpike in October. The move enabled him to expand his offerings.

Despite the recent setback, Parker said that the business is still in a good place. On Dec. 1, he took over Full Armor Custom Apparel’s trophy and plaque business. He also expects to get thousands of different pottery molds, which will allow him to expand his pottery offerings. When he moved to his new location in October, he added a kiln.

“It’s going good. More people know about us now,” he said.