Alumnus speaks during Ferrum College's Veterans Day ceremony

“In 1980, I was a young senior at Franklin County High School,” he said, adding that his future was unclear. “Dr. Amos queried me about college. I was uncertain. He was not. He took action and set up an interview with President Hart—an interview that quite frankly changed my life.”

Although he likely made many mistakes during the interview, Thompson said, Hart was more interested in what was in his heart and sizing up his character as a young man than he was about interview etiquette.

“He saw something I perhaps didn’t know existed,” he said.

Thompson is one of many Ferrum College graduates who have go on to serve in the military. He noted that there are currently 24 students enrolled at the college who are veterans.

Thompson stated that United States veterans have made a difference not just in this nation, but around the world. Their dedication to duty, he said, has preserved the country’s legacy of freedom and liberty.

“As we all know, this day does commemorate the great contribution and sacrifices of our nation’s veterans who have served our country in both war and peace,” Thompson said. “As we’ve done since 1919, Americans pause to salute the brave men and women who have served in the armed forces. As you know, this day was originally set aside as a day of observance for those who fought and died in the great war—World War I. The war to win all wars. Obviously, there has been no end to war. With history as our guide, members of our armed forces will undoubtedly be called upon to go into harm’s way yet again. I can assure you that the men and women of our armed forces stand ready to answer that call.”