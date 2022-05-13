Amos discusses his time at Sontag Elementary

On May 6, Dr. Francis Amos told students at Sontag Elementary School about the history of their school.

Amos, a local historian and retired physician, attended Sontag roughly 70 years ago for first through seventh grades, and shared stories of his time there with the students during an assembly.

The Sontag school was very different during Amos’ time. It was housed in a building with four classrooms and a couple of offices.

“In the summertime we didn’t have air conditioning so we threw the windows up and sweltered,” Amos said.

He said each classroom had chalkboards, individual desks and a big wood stove in the middle.

“When I was in the third grade…my third grade teacher gave…my buddy and I…a full size axe and we went to the wood pile and chopped wood for that potbellied stove,” Amos said.

When they were thirsty, they used a dipper to drink from a bucket in the classroom, which they filled up outside at a water pump.

“We didn’t have inside toilets, either. … We had what we called the Johnny house. It had four holes over a big pit and it wasn’t anything fancy but it sure beat peeing in your pants,” Amos said as the students giggled.

Amos also brought pictures and historical artifacts to show the Sontag Elementary School students during his visit. He said his time at Sontag helped him develop a love for history that has lasted a lifetime.

“In seventh grade we were supposed to have Virginia history but the textbook had not been printed that year, so our teacher had us do research and dig into history,” Amos said. “It was really a great start.”

