An Egyptian trip shed light on the ancient concept of good deeds for salvation

In 2008 it was my privilege to tour ancient sites in Egypt. Before departing a friend asked me to speak, upon my return, to his fraternal club on the broad subject of Egypt.
A Cairo tour took me into a papyrus-making shop. I was amazed at the intricate decorative craft painting on newly made papyrus scrolls. Some depicted iconic interior scenes I had seen within the Pharaohs’ tombs. The scene that caught my attention is titled The Final Judgment.
The Egyptians definitely believed in an afterlife. No one was guaranteed entrance into bliss. Those ancients had created detailed books of the dead, wherein magic spells and 14 judges first would serve as witnesses to the departed person’s judgment before their Egyptian gods.
Next the deceased person’s heart was weighed against the Feather of Truth. The heart represented a person’s good or bad motives and deeds. If the heart weighed more the feather it showed that the person had lived a sinful life unworthy of reward in paradise. Then the crocodile-headed god would devour the person’s heart who had not lived by Egyptian religious legalistic standards; he would then be entirely annihilated, unconscious forever.
On the other hand, if the works and thoughts of the Egyptian being judged were good enough, he would be proclaimed “Not Guilty,” and the Egyptian would be welcomed by a green-skinned god into eternal life. So salvation for the ancient Egyptians was about doing and doing to please their many gods.
I couldn’t resist purchasing a large papyrus of (46” long) depicting the ancient pagans’ belief in relying on their good deeds for salvation. I would surely display my papyrus acquisition as I spoke to my friend’s club members back in Roanoke.
It would serve to contrast Christian belief in salvation by faith alone with the ideas developed by pagans — that is depending on one’s good deeds to earn eternal life or worse to fail, even by a near miss, like missing a passing grade by a point or two, back in school.
My excitement overshadowed my thoughts on what I would later need to explain to my better half, our home bill payer, she would see my somewhat extravagant Cairo credit card purchase.
Happily, upon returning home, I shared my ‘ancient Egyptian artifact’ with my friend’s club, contrasting the heathen old idea of being saved by one’s good deeds with the Christian view of salvation, that amazing grace saved a wretch like me. That was just the gospel preacher coming out in me.
Those life-saving words still hold true today: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish by have everlasting life.”