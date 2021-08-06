An Egyptian trip shed light on the ancient concept of good deeds for salvation

In 2008 it was my privilege to tour ancient sites in Egypt. Before departing a friend asked me to speak, upon my return, to his fraternal club on the broad subject of Egypt.

A Cairo tour took me into a papyrus-making shop. I was amazed at the intricate decorative craft painting on newly made papyrus scrolls. Some depicted iconic interior scenes I had seen within the Pharaohs’ tombs. The scene that caught my attention is titled The Final Judgment.

The Egyptians definitely believed in an afterlife. No one was guaranteed entrance into bliss. Those ancients had created detailed books of the dead, wherein magic spells and 14 judges first would serve as witnesses to the departed person’s judgment before their Egyptian gods.

Next the deceased person’s heart was weighed against the Feather of Truth. The heart represented a person’s good or bad motives and deeds. If the heart weighed more the feather it showed that the person had lived a sinful life unworthy of reward in paradise. Then the crocodile-headed god would devour the person’s heart who had not lived by Egyptian religious legalistic standards; he would then be entirely annihilated, unconscious forever.