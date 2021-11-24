 Skip to main content
Antique and Classic Boat Society holds annual fall workshop
The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently conducted its annual fall workshop at the home of Alan and Jean Frederick. Thirty-two members were in attendance.

Special guest Gary Lowell, owner of Lowell Boats in Greensboro, NC, shared key points of varnishing wooden boats. He also shared what he looks for when he does a marine survey of a typical antique boat, as well as some new Coast Guard regulations that will be effective in 2022.

Alan Frederick updated the group on his ground-up build of a 36-foot, all mahogany, torpedo stern runabout designed by Syd Young of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The custom design had to be 36’ in order to safely utilize Alan’s rare, 1943 Hall Scott, 998 cubic inch, 6-cylinder engine. The engine is rated at 275 horsepower and was designed to power WWII landing craft used on various beaches around the world.

