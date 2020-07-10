Area SunTrust branches to become First Horizon banks amidst merger

Last November, it was announced that SunTrust and BB&T banks were merging to become Truist, leaving many to wonder what the fate of the local branches would be.
As required by the Department of Justice to resolve antitrust concerns, 30 SunTrust branches were sold to First Horizon. Among those 30 are the Westlake and Rocky Mount SunTrust banks.
According to a Nov. 8, 2019 DOJ press release, the divestiture constitutes the largest divestiture in a bank merger in over a decade.
The two Franklin County SunTrust branches will close their doors July 17 and reopen July 20 as First Horizon branches. Beginning in June, SunTrust clients of these branches were informed their accounts will transition to First Horizon.
“SunTrust clients who will become First Horizon clients can use the branch as they do today,” said a spokesperson for SunTrust (now Truist). “We’ve partnered with First Horizon to create a transition process that will be as seamless as possible for clients.”
Three SunTrust branches in nearby Martinsville, Stuart and Collinsville were also included in the divestiture.
“First Horizon is excited to welcome new employees and customers to our family,” Bryan Jordan, First Horizon chairman and CEO said in a recent press release. “We are proud of the tradition of trust we have earned for more than 155 years and look forward to working with BB&T and SunTrust to design a seamless onboarding experience.”
According to the same release, First Horizon expects to retain all current SunTrust employees in the acquired branches when the transaction closes.
The spokesperson for SunTrust said no changes are currently planned for the BB&T branches located in Ferrum, Hardy or Rocky Mount. New signage for the branches will be phased in later this year.