Top Story SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE No-wake zones around Independence Day fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake Staff Report Jun 19, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Boaters watch the Fourth of July celebration at Parkway Marina in 2023. Jeff Reid The no-wake zones for the two on-water fireworks shows at Smith Mountain Lake during the Independence Day weekend. Provided Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Staff Report No-wake zones will be in effect for boats watching fireworks shows around Smith Mountain Lake for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. kAm%96 ?@\H2<6 K@?6D H:== 36 :? A=246 5FC:?8 2?5 27E6C EH@ 7:C6H@C<D D9@HD E@ 6?DFC6 D276EJ 2D 3@2E6CD 6?E6C 2?5 =62G6 E96 G:6H:?8 2C62D] %96 K@?6D 92G6 366? 567:?65 3J E96 $>:E9 |@F?E2:? {2<6 pDD@4:2E:@? 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