Bernard Healthcare Center provides medical services for areas uninsured

For more than 30 years, the Bernard Healthcare Center has assisted uninsured patients who need medical care, prescriptions or a general checkup. The health service helps ensure that those with limited incomes in the community have a place to go.

The Bernard Healthcare Center, formerly known as the Franklin County Free Clinic, was started in 1992 as a one-room clinic on Dent Street in Rocky Mount. Over the years its services expanded, and the clinic moved to several locations as it continued to grow. It’s current location at Schewel’s Plaza in Rocky Mount was built in 2014.

Despite its long history in Franklin County, Executive Director Ellen Holland is still surprised to learn that residents don’t know about the clinic and the services it provides. She emphasizes that there is no difference from other places people go for medical care.

“We are the same as any other doctor’s office,” Holland said.

The clinic has staff and equipment similar to any doctor’s office along with a waiting room and five exam rooms. The staff consists of doctors, nurse practitioners and a physician assistant.

A pharmacy is open every Thursday at the clinic for residents providing necessary medication. “We meet the same criteria as a CVS,” Holland said.

A large supply of over-the-counter medication is also available at the clinic for individuals who may be unable to afford it on their own.

The clinic recently opened a telehealth room to provide mental health counseling for residents who do not have access to broadband internet at home. Holland said it is a pilot program.

The goal of clinic is to provide affordable health care to residents in Franklin County who need it. Holland said she would like to see more residents come in for annual checkups instead of only coming when they notice a problem. She said annual checkups can catch any health issue before it becomes a major problem down the road.

There is also a large number of patients who come on a regular basis due to being diabetic or having high blood pressure, Holland said. The clinic is able to assist them in getting the services they need.

One thing that is different that the usual doctor’s office, according to Holland, is the time medical professionals take between patients. While most doctors only have a few minutes to spend with each patient, the free clinic will take as much as an hour to speak with patients about their concerns.

Costs for uninsured to visit the health clinic vary based on income ranging from $0 to $95. A registration appointment can be made for any resident interesting in learning how much they would pay.

“Some people think they won’t qualify when they actually will,” Holland said.

Anyone interested in learning more about the clinic can visit their website at www.bernardhealthcare.com.