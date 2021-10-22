Blue Ridge Folklife Festival is tomorrow

For those who want to wet their whistles, a moonshine tasting will be available for the first time in the festival’s history. It will be offered by Twin Creeks Distillery. Worley said food that will be available will include apple butter, barbeque, honey and homemade ice cream.

Normally, there are three stages for music, including bluegrass, old time, classic country, country blues and gospel, during the festival. “The African American gospel is amazing,” Worley said. The gospel music is performed in the campus chapel.

A new stage, the “Rising Star Stage,” will be introduced this year. It is being sponsored by The Crooked Road. “A lot of our musicians are older. They learned from their parents, grandparents and neighbors. These younger folks are learning the music the same way. We’re keeping the traditions alive,” she said.

The festival will take place on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine. While turnout for the festival greatly depends on the weather, Worley said upwards of 12,000 people have attended the festival in years past. “A lot of people have been calling to ask if we’re having it this year. We’re expecting a big crowd because people are anxious to get out,” she said. “We’ve got something for everybody. We can’t wait to see folks.”

Tickets at the gate are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors (age 55 and up), $10 for youth (age 6-15) and free for children (age 5 and younger). Unlike previous years, tickets are now available online at: Event Tickets – Blue Ridge Institute & Museum (blue-ridge-institute-museum.myshopify.com). Tickets purchased via the website are offered at a discounted rate: $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (age 55 and up), $5 for youth (age 6-15) and free for children (age 5 and younger). The online ticketing site will allow purchases up until the day of the festival.