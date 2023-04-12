Smith Mountain Lake once again saw the most boating incidents of any body of water in Virginia last year, according to the state Department of Wildlife Resources.

Twenty-one boating incidents were recorded at the lake in 2022, according to the annual Recreational Boating Incident Summary.

This is the third year Smith Mountain Lake has taken the top spot in Virginia, outpacing other boating hot spots such as Lake Anna, which recorded 15 incidents last year. The amount was even more than last year’s previous high of 19 reported incidents for Smith Mountain Lake, which is larger than Lake Anna.

“It’s definitely higher than we would like it to be,” said 1st. Sgt. Tim Dooley with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. “It is trending in the wrong direction.”

Of those 21 incidents, 10 involved only property damage with no injuries to boaters. Incidents are required to be reported when there is more than $2,000 in damage by or to a vessel or its equipment, injury requiring medical assistance beyond first aid, loss of life or disappearance of a person from a vessel.

Dooley said a majority of boating incidents at SML last year involved a single vessel striking a fixed object on the lake. He said many of those incidents are due to the inattention of boat operators or people who are often unfamiliar with the lake.

More than a quarter of all boating incidents reported in Virginia last year were due to inattention of boat operators. In all, 87 incidents were reported.

Statewide, incidents are trending downward after a 10-year high of 110 incidents in 2020, likely due to the massive increase in recreational boaters that year during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That number dropped to 89 in 2021. with the exception of 2020, the rate of recreational boating incidents has sharply declined since the early 2000s.

One major positive for Smith Mountain Lake in 2022 was no boating fatalities were reported. The previous two years in 2021 and 2020 each had one boating fatality reported.

While just a little more than three month into 2023, Smith Mountain Lake has already recorded two boating fatalities for the year. In January, two Danville men died when their boat capsized near Anthony Ford Public Boat Ramp in Penhook.

Dooley said officers were not able to determine how the boat capsized, but were able to determine the boat did not strike any objects. They also found a mechanical issue with the steering that could have been a factor.

Fatalities statewide also dropped in 2022 to 17. That trended down from a high of 21 in 2020.

As in previous years, no life jacket was worn in a vast majority of Virginia’s boating fatalities. A life jacket was worn in only one of the 17 reported fatalities in 2022.

In Virginia, boaters are not required to wear life jackets but must have one available, or a floatation device, for each passenger. Dooley said boaters should consider wearing some form of life jacket at all times while boating. The newer life jackets are comfortable to wear and can provide significant protection if there is an incident and a life jacket or floatation device is not nearby.

“If people would wear a life jacket, we would eliminate a vast majority of these fatalities,” Dooley said.

With weather starting to warm, preparations are underway for the 2023 boating season set to hit full swing next month. Dooley said they don’t yet know how busy this year will be compared to previous year, but they tend to prepare for a crowded lake.

“We always anticipate it is going to be a busy season,” Dooley said.

Patrols will begin increasing on the lake in early May and will continue ramping up until the end of the month. “We’ll be out in full force by Memorial Day,” Dooley said.

Smith Mountain Lake will also see an influx of new officers this year. Dooley said they currently have three new recruits in academy currently and will have them out patrolling the water in July.

“I think we will be in pretty good shape,” Dooley said.