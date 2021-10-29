Boones Mill announces school honors

Boones Mill Elementary School has released the names of the following students who received honors for the first nine weeks.
3rd grade Principal’s List
Sarah Akers, Levi Call, Caroline Colver, Chelsea Compton, Madeline Grigas, Lina James, Jase King, Kolton Love, Kendyll McBride, Colten Mitchell, Alexus Mommerency, Z’mari Monroe, Levi Plogger, Brynn Sigmon, Kendall Smith, Reid Spencer, Everly VanDyne, Ryleigh Wade
3rd grade A/B Honor Roll
Maddie Aaron, Sarah Boitnott, Aiden Brooks, Reid Oliver-Collie, Elin Nolen-Funk, Hilda Garcia-Nava, Christopher Rethemeyer, Makayla Southern, McKenna Thompson
4th grade Principal’s List
Mackenzie Akers, Mason Anderson, Anna Ayupova, Amelia Dillon, Kristin Hall, Julianna Hatch, Kolton Keffer, Alexander Ross, Thad Schweitzer, Brett Wimmer
4th grade A/B Honor Roll
Damian Britts, Noah Dillon, Crosby Eitner, Grace Grider, Bentley McNeil, Joshua McPeeks, Jaxon Roberts, Autumn Simmons, Brooklyn Smoot, Kennedy Sowers, Aiden Wagner, Samuel Woodson
5th grade Principal’s List
Ethan Anderson, Sara Arnold, Noah Arthur, Kendall Bowman, Loryn Divers, Piper Ellis, Siena Gallatin, Marli Lowe, Natalie Mallar, Alexandra Nelson, Kassady Saul, Ava Switzer, Khloe Willard, Leon Woodson