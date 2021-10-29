 Skip to main content
Boones Mill announces school honors
Boones Mill announces school honors

Boones Mill Elementary School has released the names of the following students who received honors for the first nine weeks.

3rd grade Principal’s List

Sarah Akers, Levi Call, Caroline Colver, Chelsea Compton, Madeline Grigas, Lina James, Jase King, Kolton Love, Kendyll McBride, Colten Mitchell, Alexus Mommerency, Z’mari Monroe, Levi Plogger, Brynn Sigmon, Kendall Smith, Reid Spencer, Everly VanDyne, Ryleigh Wade

3rd grade A/B Honor Roll

Maddie Aaron, Sarah Boitnott, Aiden Brooks, Reid Oliver-Collie, Elin Nolen-Funk, Hilda Garcia-Nava, Christopher Rethemeyer, Makayla Southern, McKenna Thompson

4th grade Principal’s List

Mackenzie Akers, Mason Anderson, Anna Ayupova, Amelia Dillon, Kristin Hall, Julianna Hatch, Kolton Keffer, Alexander Ross, Thad Schweitzer, Brett Wimmer

4th grade A/B Honor Roll

Damian Britts, Noah Dillon, Crosby Eitner, Grace Grider, Bentley McNeil, Joshua McPeeks, Jaxon Roberts, Autumn Simmons, Brooklyn Smoot, Kennedy Sowers, Aiden Wagner, Samuel Woodson

5th grade Principal’s List

Ethan Anderson, Sara Arnold, Noah Arthur, Kendall Bowman, Loryn Divers, Piper Ellis, Siena Gallatin, Marli Lowe, Natalie Mallar, Alexandra Nelson, Kassady Saul, Ava Switzer, Khloe Willard, Leon Woodson

5th grade A/B Honor Roll

Ethan Byrd, Alberto Dominguez Burnett, Tristan Clark, Levi Cline, Faith Flora, Ella Hale, Avery Hylton, Kayla Mommerency, Bella Naff, Galilea Olvera-Hensen, Skyler Riley, Landen Shoemaker, Madelyn Timney, Philip Tosh, Jayleen Webb

