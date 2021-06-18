Boones Mill Christian Church celebrates centennial – one year later

The original church building was located in the heart of Boones Mill near the corner of what is now U.S. 220 and Bethlehem Road. Over the years as traffic to and from Roanoke increased, the church became noisy and crowded. The building was sold to the Masons, and in 1993, a new church was constructed along Grassy Hill Road.

The most senior member at the centennial celebration was Gelene Amos who is 94 years young. Amos grew up across the street from the old church and began attending when she was eight. Until fairly recently, she served as the church’s organist for several decades.

Church elder George Carlson, 88, and his wife Betty have been members of BMCC for 51 years. George feels there are a couple of reasons the church has reached its 101st anniversary. “I think God has really looked out for us and we are not just a church that does things inside the building. We reach out to the community a lot.”

Bernard feels the church has achieved such longevity “by being a beacon in the community and by shining light on God’s name.”

Elaine Austin is pastor of BMCC. She described the Centennial Celebration Sunday as a “powerful, awesome day.” Austin feels her church has reached the milestone of 100 years because the congregation seems to put missions first and is so welcoming to newcomers, despite the family connections spanning so many years.