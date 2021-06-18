Boones Mill Christian Church celebrates centennial – one year later

Sunday was a joyous day for the Boones Mill Christian Church members and friends. At last and a pandemic year late, the church was able to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding.
It wasn’t the first time a major event in the church’s history had to be postponed. The church’s original building was to have been dedicated on June 20, 1920, but because heavy rain made roads leading to the church treacherous, the dedication was postponed by a week.
Debbie Echternach, BMCC anniversary team leader, worked on the celebratory event for nearly two years. She sent an email to her church family on June 14 to express her sentiments regarding the occasion. “What an awesome time we had yesterday at the BMCC 100th anniversary celebration! It was so great to visit with friends and family in person! We had over 160 in attendance in addition to lots of children.”
Steve Bernard, a church elder whose family lineage goes back to the church’s founding members, echoed Echternach’s comments about the opportunity for fellowship. “It was fun seeing so many people, some who were relatives of mine that I’d never met.” Bernard said he met a distant cousin who came with pictures of his paternal grandparents.
The eight founding members were: Charles Jakob Kinsey, Sally Bernard Kinsey, Silas W. Bernard, Julia Terry Bernard, Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Kindrick, Mrs. C.W. Mills and A.H. Spielman.
The day’s celebration began with the morning’s service. Rev. Bill Spangler-Dunning, regional minister, delivered the message and special music was provided by Donald and Ruth Ann Coles.
Three former ministers were on hand for the celebration and spoke briefly. Jim Bishop served from 1978-1984. He said, “In my retirement I’m thrilled to be here today to celebrate 100 years and I’m glad you’re here to share my joy.”
Jim Compton served as interim minister from 2005-2006 and 2012-1013. Stew Royce ministered from 2006-2011.
Echternach read a letter from Coretha Moora Louthridge, minister from 1988-2005. Louthridge’s remarks included, “Thank you for your faithful witness throughout 101 years; not even a pandemic could stop your mission and ministry! I thank God each day for you, and pray that the future will hold many blessings for the ‘little church that could.’”
As the service was coming to a close, the congregation moved outside for the “ringing of the bell” by the Bernard Family and the benediction and meal blessing. A time for photographs and a catered meal followed.
Part of the celebration included travel down “Memory Lane” to the “Memory Room” (aka the parlor) to autograph the 100 numeral sign, post a memory on the memory board, sample vintage desserts from the BMCC 1999 cookbook and view the draft table copy of the Memory Book which is to hopefully be published this fall after the centennial celebration photos are added.
The original church building was located in the heart of Boones Mill near the corner of what is now U.S. 220 and Bethlehem Road. Over the years as traffic to and from Roanoke increased, the church became noisy and crowded. The building was sold to the Masons, and in 1993, a new church was constructed along Grassy Hill Road.
The most senior member at the centennial celebration was Gelene Amos who is 94 years young. Amos grew up across the street from the old church and began attending when she was eight. Until fairly recently, she served as the church’s organist for several decades.
Church elder George Carlson, 88, and his wife Betty have been members of BMCC for 51 years. George feels there are a couple of reasons the church has reached its 101st anniversary. “I think God has really looked out for us and we are not just a church that does things inside the building. We reach out to the community a lot.”
Bernard feels the church has achieved such longevity “by being a beacon in the community and by shining light on God’s name.”
Elaine Austin is pastor of BMCC. She described the Centennial Celebration Sunday as a “powerful, awesome day.” Austin feels her church has reached the milestone of 100 years because the congregation seems to put missions first and is so welcoming to newcomers, despite the family connections spanning so many years.