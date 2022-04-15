Boones Mill holding comprehensive plan meetings

On April 20, Boones Mill is conducting its second public input meeting to help inform a complete rewrite of the town’s Comprehensive Plan.

“We want to have as many people as we can,” B.T. Fitzpatrick, Boones Mill town manager, said.

A comprehensive plan serves as an area’s roadmap to development, establishing the general needs and wants of a community and how they should be addressed. Comprehensive plans touch on infrastructure, land use, transportation, housing and community facilities.

By law, the town must update its Comprehensive Plan every five years, with a complete rewrite due every 20 years. Boones Mill last took a look at its plan in 2015, but Fitzpatrick said the community has changed considerably since then, warranting an early overhaul.

“A lot of things have changed in the town since 2015 and a lot of the things that were in that plan are not relevant to where we are now,” Fitzpatrick said.

Plan development will take into account the feedback shared by community members at a series of three public input meetings, the first of which took place on March 2.

The most common refrain was found in written responses to a question about where the town’s priorities should lie.

“Holding building owners accountable; consider ‘vacant building registry.’”

“Find interested buyers/developers to build houses, patio homes, duplex units.”

“A lot of houses are falling down, and also buildings inside the town could be restored into business or housing.”

“Encourage residents who own property in disrepair to sell, repair or demolish...historical buildings need restoration, protection.”

Other comments at the March 2 meeting focused on maintaining the “village” look and feel of the town while breathing new life into older buildings. Specific mentions included business development, more sidewalks, a picnic or park area and some kind of music venue, as well as a need for street lighting and flood mitigation.

Also shared was a desire to “clean up” signs related to the Trump Store at 7170 Bethlehem Road in Boones Mill.

Overall, the concerns were similar to those found in other communities about the size of Boones Mill, according to Joe Bonanno, a senior planner with West Piedmont Planning District Commission, which is assisting the town with development of the comprehensive plan.

“In the case of Boones Mill you have Roanoke just up the road and Rocky Mount just down the road and with the proliferation of big box stores, that tends to hurt the smaller businesses. ... There used to be a pharmacy, there used to be a number of other stores that really catered to the local population, and those have more or less disappeared,” Bonanno said. “...Also, you might have a lack of housing types. In larger areas you have a variety of condos, apartment living arrangements, and in smaller towns you may not have that to that extent.”

Boones Mill’s second public input meeting is slated for April 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Boones Mill Town Hall at 359 Boones Mill Road.

“We’ll have a representative from our police department there, we’ll have a representative from the Virginia Department of Transportation, we’ll have representatives from fire and EMS and so on and so forth, and of course I will be there as the town manager,” Fitzpatrick said.

Members of the Franklin County planning staff will also be present.

“If there are specific issues that people want to talk about and leave comments on, they can talk to the folks who know the most about those,” Fitzpatrick said.

He said the third public meeting will probably be in June.

“We’ll have the plan pretty much put together and we’ll present it to the public to gather comment on that. Then the hope is, come July, council will adopt the plan and we can move forward from there,” Fitzpatrick said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.